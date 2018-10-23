Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Deploys Ciena's WaveLogic Ai

BONN, Germany -- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, the international wholesale arm of Deutsche Telekom, recently deployed Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic Ai coherent optical solution to strengthen bandwidth services and reach longer distances across Deutsche Telekom’s network.

With this move, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier highlights its commitment to excellence by combining technology leadership with business innovation to deliver first-class customer experience. The optimized network brings the next generation of the organization’s Lambda Connect services to market. Optical innovation, expansion of network capacity and deployment agility enables highly differentiated services for customers and provides the flexibility, security and cost-efficiency customers need in today’s dynamic environment.

Bertold Frech, Head of Carrier Enterprise Services, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier stated: “Technology changes very fast with new trends and services emerging constantly in the digital era. Most of these trends have the need for high capacity, high performance connectivity in common, which is the foundation for many of these new digital services. Ciena’s expertise in the optical network realm has been invaluable as we continue to find ways to enable these services for our international carrier customers. As we are upgrading our network we provide the agility and flexibility to support the new high-powered applications that are disrupting the market.”

Customers will now benefit from a more adaptive network with larger bandwidth and lower latency by point-of-presence consolidation and signal regeneration elimination. The agile optical infrastructure is based on Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic Ai, which is the industry’s first programmable coherent modem that can scale to 400Gbps per wavelength. It enables Deutsche Telekom to reach longer distances, deliver end-to-end optical services and achieve finer connectivity granularity for carriers and internet content providers throughout Europe.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier customers can also look forward to improved service management through Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which automates network and service management and provides visibility into real-time network operations. Ciena will migrate Deutsche Telekom’s network to an optimized, flexible grid network that offers more agility and programmability.

Jason Phipps, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, Ciena, stated: “Our leading-edge technology products and services are designed to resolve our customers biggest challenges. We collaborate with service providers to deliver real value and greater competitive advantage in the market. With our innovative WaveLogic Ai and Blue Planet MCP solutions, we can ensure our customers are better positioned to adapt and accommodate varying connectivity requirements for high-bandwidth applications.”

Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)