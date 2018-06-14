DE-CIX Deploys Infinera's Cloud Xpress 2

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Infinera, provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, announced that DE-CIX, the world’s leading internet exchange operator, deployed the Infinera Cloud Xpress 2 to easily address soaring demand for internet exchange services in rapidly growing markets including New York City, Frankfurt and Dallas. Internet exchanges allow service providers, content delivery networks and digital businesses to exchange internet traffic between their networks. DE-CIX provides premium interconnection services and runs a range of carrier- and data center-neutral internet exchanges globally. DE-CIX serves over 1,300 carriers, internet service providers and content networks from more than 100 countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East, India and North America.

DE-CIX selected the Cloud Xpress 2 for the unmatched combination of capacity and simplicity in a compact, easy-to-install optical networking platform. The Cloud Xpress 2 supports simple point-and-click provisioning and the highest plug-and-play combination of capacity and reach available, delivering 1.2 terabits per second of capacity up to 130 kilometers without requiring any external equipment. Infinera Instant Bandwidth allows DE-CIX to activate and pay for additional capacity in minutes, reducing the initial cost of deployment while remaining responsive to customer capacity demands. The solution was implemented by network specialist Axians Networks & Solutions, which is a longtime partner of Infinera and has been involved in other projects for DE-CIX.

"DE-CIX is experiencing tremendous and unpredictable customer demand for interconnection services in major markets across the globe," said Daniel Melzer, CTO, DE-CIX. "Our customers request instant activation of high-capacity internet exchange services, and Cloud Xpress 2 with Instant Bandwidth enables us to deliver that to our customers. Cloud Xpress 2 is easy to install and is performing better than advertised for our data center interconnection requirements."

"With internet traffic booming, driven by growth in cloud-based services, neutral interconnection services from DE-CIX are the glue connecting the cloud ecosystem," said Nick Walden, Infinera Senior Vice President, EMEA. "We are delighted to work with DE-CIX to rapidly meet the needs of their customers.”

"We are honored to partner with Infinera to provide DE-CIX with a solution that provides exceptional performance and peace of mind," said Rick Werner, Head of BU Carrier & Service Provider, Axians Networks & Solutions.

The Infinera Cloud Xpress Family delivers high-performance data center interconnect solutions to cloud service providers, internet content providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprise network operators and other large-scale data center operators.

