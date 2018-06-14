& cplSiteName &

DE-CIX Deploys Infinera's Cloud Xpress 2

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/20/2018
50%
50%

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Infinera, provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, announced that DE-CIX, the world’s leading internet exchange operator, deployed the Infinera Cloud Xpress 2 to easily address soaring demand for internet exchange services in rapidly growing markets including New York City, Frankfurt and Dallas. Internet exchanges allow service providers, content delivery networks and digital businesses to exchange internet traffic between their networks. DE-CIX provides premium interconnection services and runs a range of carrier- and data center-neutral internet exchanges globally. DE-CIX serves over 1,300 carriers, internet service providers and content networks from more than 100 countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East, India and North America.

DE-CIX selected the Cloud Xpress 2 for the unmatched combination of capacity and simplicity in a compact, easy-to-install optical networking platform. The Cloud Xpress 2 supports simple point-and-click provisioning and the highest plug-and-play combination of capacity and reach available, delivering 1.2 terabits per second of capacity up to 130 kilometers without requiring any external equipment. Infinera Instant Bandwidth allows DE-CIX to activate and pay for additional capacity in minutes, reducing the initial cost of deployment while remaining responsive to customer capacity demands. The solution was implemented by network specialist Axians Networks & Solutions, which is a longtime partner of Infinera and has been involved in other projects for DE-CIX.

"DE-CIX is experiencing tremendous and unpredictable customer demand for interconnection services in major markets across the globe," said Daniel Melzer, CTO, DE-CIX. "Our customers request instant activation of high-capacity internet exchange services, and Cloud Xpress 2 with Instant Bandwidth enables us to deliver that to our customers. Cloud Xpress 2 is easy to install and is performing better than advertised for our data center interconnection requirements."

"With internet traffic booming, driven by growth in cloud-based services, neutral interconnection services from DE-CIX are the glue connecting the cloud ecosystem," said Nick Walden, Infinera Senior Vice President, EMEA. "We are delighted to work with DE-CIX to rapidly meet the needs of their customers.”

"We are honored to partner with Infinera to provide DE-CIX with a solution that provides exceptional performance and peace of mind," said Rick Werner, Head of BU Carrier & Service Provider, Axians Networks & Solutions.

The Infinera Cloud Xpress Family delivers high-performance data center interconnect solutions to cloud service providers, internet content providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprise network operators and other large-scale data center operators.

Infinera Corp. (Nasdaq: INFN)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
The Telco Debt Binge May End Badly
Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst, Futuriom, 6/15/2018
Larry Ellison Laughed at the Cloud, Now the Cloud Is Laughing Back
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/20/2018
Ciena CTO Says No to Skynet, Advocates Adaptive Networks
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 6/14/2018
Source Packet Routing Gets Real in 2018
Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/15/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Backing Up Your Work Is Crucial Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives