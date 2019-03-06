& cplSiteName &

Ciena Reports Fiscal Q1 Revenue Hike of 20%

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/5/2019
50%
50%

HANOVER, Md. -- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2019.

  • Q1 Revenue: $778.5 million, increasing 20.5% year over year
  • Q1 Net Income per Share: $0.21 GAAP; $0.33 adjusted (non-GAAP)
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $21.2 million during the quarter

    “We began fiscal 2019 with a very strong first quarter performance, including outstanding top and bottom line growth as well as continued market share gains,” said Gary B. Smith, president and CEO, Ciena. “We believe that the combination of our leading innovation and positive industry dynamics will enable us to further extend our leadership position.”

    For the fiscal first quarter 2019, Ciena reported revenue of $778.5 million as compared to $646.1 million for the fiscal first quarter 2018.

    Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2019 was $33.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net loss of $(473.4) million, or $(3.29) per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2018.

    Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2019 was $52.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $21.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2018.

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    April 2, 2019, New York, New York
    April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
    May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
    October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
    October 10, 2019, New York, New York
    November 5, 2019, London, England
    December 3, 2019, New York, New York
    December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    June 20, 2019
    Adopting Cloud Computing
    July 18, 2019
    Bracing for the 5G Era
    September 19, 2019
    Bringing HDR video to Life
    October 17, 2019
    Automating the Cable Network
    November 14, 2019
    Securing the Cable Network
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    MWC19: 5G Gets Industrial, Musical & Far Out
    More Slideshows
    Infographics