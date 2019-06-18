& cplSiteName &
BT Ireland's Practical Innovations in High-Speed Optical Transmission Technologies

6/18/2019
Paul Hackett, the head of network design and core capacity for BT Ireland, talks to Light Reading about its innovations in high-speed transmission using the latest technologies to achieve 400G long-distance transmission and the attempt to push the line-rate to 1.2T.
