Grass Valley, CenturyLink Connect on 100G Cross-Country Link

MONTREAL -- Grass Valley has underlined its position as a frontrunner in the industry transition to IP with another breakthrough in remote IP video production. The company has joined forces with global network provider CenturyLink to successfully test a remote link between cameras at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and a base station in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Using CenturyLink’s 100 Gbps high-speed fiber circuit and Grass Valley’s DirectIP feature, the test demonstrates that uncompressed multi-camera signals can be reliably and robustly delivered from point to point eliminating the need for large production crews and complex outside broadcast (OB) set-ups on location.

During the test, three Grass Valley LDX 86N cameras were deployed in Miami running at high-speed – 10 Gbps each – demonstrating a robust IP workflow between cameras, switchers and XCU Universe XF base stations, even with high bandwidth usage. Using Grass Valley’s unique DirectIP configuration, uncompressed signals were transmitted via CenturyLink’s 100 Gbps high-speed fiber circuit to base stations and operational control panels (OCPs) located at the network provider’s point of presence (POP) in Tulsa. CenturyLink is the first company to demonstrate 100 Gbps capabilities.

The DirectIP configuration on the Grass Valley cameras delivers a robust and reliable way to handle signal distribution at higher bandwidths. It is easy to set up and maintain via a centralized control room to ensure the highest performance levels. DirectIP allows the remote site to integrate seamlessly with the production, regardless of the distance.

Grass Valley