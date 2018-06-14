Ekinops Trumpets Optical Success

PARIS -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment and router solutions for managed services, is pleased to announce the success of its FlexRate solutions that provide 100Gb/s and 200Gb/s services in the same compact module.

With double digit growth over four successive quarters since they were first delivered to customers in 2017, these next-generation service modules have been installed in over 15 new customer networks in just nine months.

Equally flexible on both the client and line sides, the PM 200FRS02 and PM 200FRS02-SF provide the highest level of service and network adaptability for carriers, service providers and other network operators. Their advanced functionality and next-gen design enable EKINOPS to deliver twice the capacity at half the cost of existing 100G solutions for a 4X improvement in cost per bit.

Another compelling argument for carriers lies in the PM 200FRS02-SF’s ability to deliver the same performance on both dual-fiber and single-fiber networks; a unique capability and a set of features that cannot be found on competing solutions. In single fiber configuration, the PM 200FRS02-SF delivers 32 DWDM channels in each direction, effectively doubling the capacity of the existing fiber plant, and allowing each individual fiber strand to be used for different networks or applications.

With this level of flexibility and cost-efficiency, combined with their ease of integration with both existing EKINOPS as well as third-party networks, these modules have swiftly been taken up by Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers with a strong bias toward North America.

“While we knew we had the right solution when we came to market with these new FlexRate modules and were optimistic for their success, even our best-case forecast models underestimated the demand we are now seeing for them,” said François Xavier Ollivier, Co-Founder & COO of Ekinops.

The new PM 200FRS02 and PM 200FRS02-SF modules are generally available and deployed across the globe in customer networks today.

