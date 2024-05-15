Eurobites: Faulty telecom gets blame for UK sewage calamity
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia lands router gig at Signetbreedband; Vodafone brings 4G to London's Elizabeth line; VMO2 does more with Netcracker.
May 15, 2024
A fault on a telecom network has been blamed for a massive sewage spill into Windermere, which is England's largest lake and a magnet for sightseers and watersports enthusiasts. As the BBC reports, more than 10 million liters of raw sewage were illegally dumped into the middle of the lake on the night of February 28 through a pipe owned by United Utilities, though the incident has only just come to light. A pumping station normally sends sewage to a water treatment plant but a fault on a third-party telecom cable network stopped the pumps from working, says the report. United Utilities is now under fire for the time it took to respond to the incident – an engineer did not arrive on site until ten hours after the spill began.
Nokia is supplying what it calls "advanced routing capabilities" to Signetbreedband, a Dutch managed network services provider. Nokia has deployed its 7250 interconnect router (IXR) range to create an MPLS-based core network, while also providing routed termination points for all of Signetbreedband's regional points of presence.
Vodafone UK has switched on 4G for its customers using the Elizabeth line on London's underground train network. It has already introduced the technology to large sections of other routes, including the Central, Jubilee and Northern lines. The deployment has been carried out in partnership with Transport for London and Boldyn Networks. Vodafone plans to introduce 5G to all stations at some (unspecified) point in the future.
Converged UK operator Virgin Mobile O2 (VMO2) is extending its relationship with Netcracker, deploying the US company's flagship Netcracker Digital Platform and implementing a number of professional services such as application development.
VMO2 has also hit another milestone in its Shared Rural Network (SRN) mast rollout, with the remote Isle of Eigg, off the coast of Scotland, becoming site number 150. The SRN is a £1 billion (US$1.26 billion) joint initiative between mobile network operators and the UK government to extend 4G connectivity to 95% of the UK's landmass by the end of 2025.
Sweden's Telia has signed up as a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner to help persuade enterprise customers to adopt VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure. Sovereign cloud services, which support data residency and other jurisdictional controls, form part of the VMware-powered offer.
Eutelsat Communications saw third-quarter revenues grow 8.5% year-over-year in like-for-like terms, to €300.3 million ($325 million). Within that, connectivity-related revenues all achieved double-digit growth, though the video segment saw a 4.9% fall, partly as a result of sanctions against Russia.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is planning to invest €7.8 billion ($8.4 billion) on several data centers in the German state of Brandenburg over the next decade and a half. As Reuters reports, AWS had previously announced its intention to store data on servers located within the EU to bolster data privacy for governments and their citizens.
Odido, the Dutch operator formerly known as T-Mobile, has chosen Ireland's Beyond Now for a business support systems (BSS) revamp.
