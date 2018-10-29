& cplSiteName &
MEF 18 Preview: APIs, Blockchain and More

10/29/2018
Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Mitch Wagner tell you what they're looking forward to at MEF18 in Los Angeles including proofs of concept on new intercarrier APIs and using Blockchain in carrier commercial arrangements, as well as a parade of top service provider speakers.
