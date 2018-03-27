LF Launches DANOS Project for New Disaggregated Network OS

LOS ANGELES -- Open Networking Summit --The Linux Foundation today announced the Disaggregated Network Operating System (DANOS) project to enable community collaboration across network hardware, forwarding and operating system layers.

DANOS is initially based on AT&T’s "dNOS" software framework of an open, cost-effective and flexible alternative to traditional networking operating systems. As part of The Linux Foundation, it will incorporate contributions from complementary open source communities to build a standardized distributed Network Operating System (NOS).

NOS creation has historically been challenging due to the complexity and magnitude of software and hardware requirements -- as each device in the network needs its own operating system. However, the growth of open source combined with advances in both software and hardware, has fostered an ecosystem of advanced networking applications, new and open technologies, and building blocks on which to host an open and flexible NOS.

"We are pleased to welcome DANOS to The Linux Foundation community of open, collaborative innovation," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking, The Linux Foundation. "DANOS will provide an open NOS framework that leverages existing open source resources and complementary platforms such as switches and white box routers. We invite others in the broader ecosystem to join the effort to accelerate innovation and creation of an industry-standard disaggregated NOS."

"As far as we know, DANOS is an industry first: an open-source, carrier-grade operating system for wide area networks," said John Medamana, Vice President, Packet Optical Network, AT&T. "DANOS is a milestone for us and the industry, and we’re excited to see how developers and other users implement and build upon it."

Linux Foundation