Google, Sky Join HbbTV Association

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/16/2018
GENEVA -- The HbbTV Association, a global initiative dedicated to providing an open standard for the delivery of broadcast and broadband services through connected TVs and set-top boxes, is proud to announce that seven new companies have joined the industry association in the past 12 months.

The new members include US internet company Google, European pay-TV broadcaster Sky, Italian public broadcaster RAI, Greek public broadcaster ERT, Italian technology solutions provider Kineton and Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Skyworth.

As an open standard, HbbTV reaches viewers across different platforms and reception devices, enabling broadcasters to maximise the reach and monetisation opportunities of their interactive services.

HbbTV has been adopted in 35 countries around the world. Over 300 applications on more than 44 million consumer devices are using its specifications to add features such as interactive services, OTT offers or targeted advertising to linear TV channels. The services are available, for example, through the red button on the remote control.

