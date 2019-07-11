ONAP 'Dublin' Boosts Scaleability, 5G & Deployment

SAN FRANCISCO -- ​LF Networking​ (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open networking projects, today announced the availability of ONAP Dublin and the addition of five new members. ONAP's fourth release, Dublin, brings an uptick in commercial activity – including new deployment plans from major operators (including Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Swisscom, Telstra, TIM,) and ONAP-based products and solutions from more than a dozen leading vendors – and has become the focal point for industry alignment around management and orchestration of the open networking stack, standards, and more.

Combined with the availability of ONAP Dublin, the addition of new members (Aarna Networks, Loodse, the LIONS Center at Pennsylvania State University, Matrixx Software, VoerEir AB, and XCloud Networks) continues LFN's global drumbeat of ecosystem growth for accelerated development and adoption of open source and open standards-based networking technologies.

"It's great to see such robust ecosystem growth with new deployments, new commercial adoption, and new members," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Orchestration, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. "ONAP is now a focal point for industry alignment around MANO, conformance and verification, and standards collaboration. Dublin specifically brings 5G network automation for secure, standards-aligned global deployments on any cloud of any size or location."

"Beyond the technical accomplishments, Dublin highlights the maturity of our ONAP Community," said Catherine Lefèvre, ONAP TSC Chair. "The relationship between carriers and vendors has grown even stronger through cooperation in many areas, including development, security and integration. For example, Swisscom and Samsung played significant roles in this release. Their collaboration with other carriers and vendors highlights the 'innovate together' spirit that prevails within the ONAP community. Swisscom drove the broadband service use case, collaborating with member vendors of the ONAP open source community in development and testing. Samsung performed penetration tests that identified new requirements that were taken up as a priority by the ONAP Security Subcommittee led by Orange."

End-User Deployments Drive Commercial Activity with ONAP Dublin

Telcos and vendors announced new production deployments of ONAP during the Dublin release cycle. Major operators leverage ONAP to enhance consumer mobility services (AT&T) and monitor the quality of network management system access across several European countries (Orange). Concurrently, carriers including China Mobile, China Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, KT, Reliance Jio, Turk Telecom, Bringcom, Swisscom, Telstra, and TIM conduct testing, PoCs, or trials that may result in additional production deployments by the end of 2019.

On the vendor side, Aarna Networks, Amdocs, Boco, Huawei, and ZTE announced a pure-play ONAP distribution or products based on ONAP. In addition, new demos and support services were made available by Accenture, Ampere, Arris, Ciena, iconectiv, Netsia, Ribbon, Rift, Pantheon, Wipro, Ericsson, Nokia, and Tech Mahindra.

The latest deployments signal ONAP's continued growth among end users.

Additional updates in ONAP Dublin include:

New and Enhanced Blueprints:

Dublin introduces a new residential connectivity blueprint, ​Broadband Service (BBS)​, to demonstrate multi-gigabit residential connectivity over PON using ONAP.

The multi-release ​5G blueprint​ adds enhancements to PNF support, performance management, fault management (PM, FM) monitoring, homing using the physical cell ID (PCI), and progress on modeling to support end-to-end network slicing in subsequent releases.

The ​CCVPN​ blueprint now includes dynamic addition of services and bandwidth on demand.

OVP Enhancements:​ In April, an expanded ​OPNFV Verification Program​ (OVP) was launched that includes VNF verification through publicly-available VNF compliance test tooling based on requirements developed within the ONAP community. While OVP checks against industry-wide requirements, it does not check VNF compliance against operator-specific requirements (e.g. VM flavors, dataplane acceleration technologies, and so on). For this reason, Dublin adds a Vendor Software Product (VSP) compliance check in SDC to fill this gap.

Standards Alignment: ​Illustrating the significance of ONAP both as a reference architecture and reference code for an automation platform, LF Networking ​collaborates with standards bodies (e.g. ETSI NFV ISG, ETSI ZSM ISG, TM Forum, MEF, and 3GPP) to provide reference architectures for standards development.

Dublin's next release, El Alto, is expected later this year and will include maintenance updates focused on S3P, among other enhancements.

New LFN Members

The newest LFN members will work alongside the 100+ existing member organizations to drive development, testing and implementation of LFN's networking projects, including ​FD.io​, ​ONAP​, OpenDaylight​, ​OPNFV​, ​PNDA​, and ​Tungsten Fabric​. ​Aarna Networks, Loodse, Matrixx, VoerEir AB, and XCloud Networks join as Silver members while the LIONS Center at Pennsylvania State University is the newest Associate member. See comments from each of these organizations below.

Linux Foundation