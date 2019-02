The Telecoms.com Podcast: Europe, Huawei, O-RAN & Legere

The guys can't resist talking about Europe, with the Brexit moment of truth fast approaching for the UK, and debate whether one consequence of it will be a return to the bad old days of roaming charges and bill shock. They move on, inevitably, to Huawei and its ongoing drama, before concluding with a look at the growing O-RAN Alliance and the unique qualities of T-Mobile US boss John Legere. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/europe-huawei-o-ran-and-legere and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2