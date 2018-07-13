Deutsche Telekom Goes Platinum at Linux Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO -- Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) continues its membership growth with the addition of its newest Platinum member, Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies. Deutsche Telekom joins LFN to support its efforts in accelerating the development and adoption of open source networking technologies. With the addition of Deutsche Telekom, LFN projects now enable nearly seventy percent of all global mobile subscribers.

With its collaboration and extensive global footprint, Deutsche Telekom will help accelerate LFN globally, contributing to emerging network technologies critical to enabling 5G services. LFN supports the momentum of open source networking, integrating governance of participating projects in order to enhance operational excellence, simplify member engagement, and increase collaboration. Deutsche Telekom is also an active participant in the ONAP project and plans to contribute to the next platform release, Casablanca.

“We are delighted to welcome Deutsche Telekom to the foundation and expand the list of telecommunication and technology service providers supporting LFN,” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking and Orchestration, The Linux Foundation. “With Deutsche Telekom on board, we look forward to witnessing their work in connectivity and service, integrated gigabit networks, secure ICT solutions and big IoT while collaborating with them on major industry challenges to transform all aspects of the network and accelerate open source deployments.”

“Linux Foundation Networking has made rapid advancement in developing comprehensive solutions that will set industry standards for the future of telecommunications technologies,” said Arash Ashouriha, SVP Technology Architecture & Innovation, Deutsche Telekom. “Providing a standard platform for network automation and increased interoperability through the ONAP project is an area we’re especially keen on contributing to in support of our 5G activities. The work in ONAP will complement our activities in ETSI-ZSM to lead the industry towards a fully automated network and service management. This will be a critical success factor for our companies to leverage the full benefits of 5G. We see great value in the global collaboration LFN provides for accelerating that process, for both our businesses and customers.”

Deutsche Telekom provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. With a staff of more than 200,000 employees throughout the world, Deutsche Telekom will help drive the LFN initiative into new regions and spread the continued adoption of open standards and open source.

The LFN community will come together on September 25-27, 2018 for Open Networking Summit (ONS) Europe. The event will take place in Amsterdam and is the industry’s premier open networking event, gathering enterprises, service providers and cloud providers across the ecosystem to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of Open Source Networking.

Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT)

Linux Foundation