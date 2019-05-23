Edgewater Wireless, CableLabs Hook Up on Dual Channel WiFi

OTTAWA, Canada & ATLANTA -- Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V)(OTCQB; KPIFF), the industry leader in innovative Wi-Fi Multi-Channel Single Radio (MCSR) technology, in joint development with CableLabs, a non-profit innovation and R&D lab founded by members of the cable television industry, today announced the availability of Dual Channel Wi-Fi in public open source.

Developed jointly by CableLabs and Edgewater Wireless Systems, code to support Dual Channel Wi-Fi has been released into the OpenWrt repository and is available here .

A revolutionary approach to alleviating jittery video and laggy gaming experiences, Dual Channel Wi-Fi enables one or more downlink-only data channels in addition to a standard bi-directional channel. Compatible with all Wi-Fi releases, including Edgewater’s MCSR, Dual Channel Wi-Fi unlocks unused spectrum to dramatically reduce contention and latency while increasing airtime utilization. Developed for various Access Points and client platforms, including set-top boxes, TVs and soon, gaming platforms and iPads, Dual Channel Wi-Fi can be implemented wherever traditional single-channel Wi-Fi struggles with contention – in residential and enterprise applications globally.

Edgewater Wireless