Adlink Joins Open Networking Foundation

SAN JOSE, Calif. – ADLINK, a leading provider of Edge Computing, today announced its membership as a Collaborating Innovator of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) operator-led consortium. ADLINK and its broad range of strategic ecosystem partners continue to play an increasingly important role in influential industry consortiums such as ONF, Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) and Open Compute Project (OCP) by working together on advanced, open architecture business initiatives.
As an open, collaborative, non-profit consortium driving transformation of network infrastructure and carrier business models, the ONF serves as the umbrella for a number of projects, building solutions by leveraging network disaggregation, white box economics, open source software and software-defined standards to revolutionize the carrier industry.
Working closely with leading communication service providers and equipment vendors on various open source projects, the ONF leverages its released reference designs to facilitate the roll-out of next-generation networking solutions, significantly driving down both Capex and Opex for the whole ecosystem and opening up enormous business opportunities for new services.
