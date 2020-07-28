Xilinx joins Open RAN Policy Coalition

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Xilinx, Inc., the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, today announced it has joined the Open RAN Policy Coalition to support the development and deployment of Open RAN 5G technologies. The Open RAN Policy Coalition membership promotes Open RAN as the solution of choice for greater interoperability and security among a multi-vendor ecosystem.

Xilinx has been an active member of the O-RAN alliance and a contributor to the 3GPP specifications for 5G mobile networks. Under the Open RAN Policy Coalition, Xilinx will continue to collaborate with members and key stakeholders to ensure 5G and future networks will be openly developed, interoperable, and adaptable.

