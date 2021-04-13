Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Xilinx and Mavenir hail massive MIMO breakthrough for open RAN

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 4/13/2021
Comment (0)

Massive MIMO, many agree, is one of open RAN's big obstacles. Its state-of-the-art radio units, loaded with receivers and transmitters, have required customized silicon developed by giants with multi-billion-dollar budgets and a historical aversion to open RAN. Buying hardware and software components from different vendors – as open RAN should allow – looks more feasible when stuff is simpler. Integration, courtesy of an Ericsson or Nokia, seems to have mattered for advanced products.

So the news that Xilinx and Mavenir are touting a massive MIMO radio unit compatible with open RAN specifications, and that it will be in field trials later this year, is – ahem – a pretty massive deal, the equivalent of discovering your golf club's best player can outdrive Rory McIlroy.

The basic details are that a radio unit featuring 64 receivers and transmitters (so-called 64T64R), and supporting bandwidths of up to 400MHz, will become available in the fourth quarter. Chip designer Xilinx is stumping up the component smarts, including the RFSoC DFE (radiofrequency system-on-a-chip digital front end) and the Layer 1 processing. Mavenir, a prominent cheerleader for open RAN, brings the software used across the entire network.

Pick-and-mix or one-stop shop?

That raises the first obvious question about this tie-up. Open RAN is supposedly about having the freedom to visit different stores for hardware and software. If companies partner up to offer a one-stop shop, how can any customer be confident of avoiding the system lock-in that comes with a traditional vendor?

John Baker, Mavenir's senior vice president of business development, insists an operator would be able to replace his own company's products with software from Altiostar, Parallel Wireless or any other rival, provided it were based on specifications approved by the O-RAN Alliance, the main industry association. "It is compliant with the O-RAN specification for the 7.2 interface," he says of the massive MIMO product.

The proof would obviously come only if a customer tried switching software provider. In the interim, forthcoming plugfests promised by Baker would help to build confidence. Encouragingly, six service providers described in the promotional bumf as "leading global operators" have already been involved in Indian lab trials.

Another big question mark hangs over the componentry used in this product. Xilinx is mainly associated with field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), a type of chip that attracted a good deal of negative publicity in the telecom sector following Nokia's earlier decision to use them in its own 5G products. Seen as expensive power hogs, they were previously blamed for Nokia's 5G loss of form against rivals investing in application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

A Xilinx RFSoC DFE, in all its unfettered glory.
A Xilinx RFSoC DFE, in all its unfettered glory.

But Gilles Garcia, the senior director of Xilinx's wired and wireless group, says the perception is out of date. "I think the people that are raising the flag from the vendors are probably feeling the threat from those types of technology," he says. What's more, the components used in the massive MIMO product are actually a blend of the customized and the programmable. The RFSoC DFE, says Garcia, is 80% ASIC-based.

The wrong conclusions have possibly been drawn from a single vendor's problems. "The FPGAs can be programmed in ways that are efficient and ways that are inefficient, and so if you program it inefficiently you might require two," says Mavenir's Job Benson. "Does that mean the FPGA was bad? I don't think so."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The weight of the unit is unaffected by any decision to use FPGAs rather than a fully customized chip, Garcia also insists. That is important because lightweight units are cheaper to deploy and more energy efficient than heavier ones. Indeed, weight specifications have recently become a marketing battleground between the giants, with Ericsson and Huawei both trumpeting 64T64R units that each weigh about 20 kilograms.

Can Mavenir and Xilinx match this? The companies are holding back some of the details about their product until later in the year, but Mavenir's Baker promises competitiveness with the figures cited by Ericsson and Nokia. "If you haven't got size, weight and feature compatibility, then it makes the justification for moving down this path more difficult," he says. "These will be feature and performance comparable."

Lots of Davids, not many Goliaths

Still, naysayers argue that smaller open RAN companies will struggle to compete against RAN behemoths with huge R&D budgets.

"It is just noise," Baker responds. "Everyone should just add up the total investment of open RAN companies' R&D and all of that is being leveraged into the open RAN space."

While that figure was not immediately available, Xilinx splashed a hefty $853.6 million on overall R&D in its last fiscal year, while Mavenir spent $89.4 million. That compares with the roughly $4.6 billion that Ericsson managed in total.

Support for massive MIMO could be a catalyst for open RAN, transforming it from a niche technology used in less demanding environments to a mainstream 5G alternative. Xilinx's unit is not the only one in the pipeline, either. Ireland's Benetel, notably, is working on a unit with Analog Devices and Marvell, two other chip designers. It expects to have a product ready in a similar timeframe to Xilinx and Mavenir.

Doubts will not be erased until products are launched and deployed commercially. France's Orange has said it does not expect open RAN to achieve "parity" with traditional products until around 2025. Yet Baker, who reckons the Xilinx product will be the first O-RAN-compatible massive MIMO unit to hit the market, says open RAN is developing more rapidly than many would have expected. "Now is the time you will start to see it happening," he says. The industry may soon be able to judge if the fuss is warranted.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE