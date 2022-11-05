Sign In Register
open RAN

Viettel teams with Qualcomm for 5G RU with massive MIMO and open RAN

Light Reading 5/11/2022
SAN DIEGO –

  • Qualcomm Technologies and Viettel are readying virtualized and Open RAN networks to support the demands of next-generation networks of high capacity and low latency which would enhance user experiences for consumers in Vietnam.
  • Viettel will power its new solutions through Qualcomm® 5G RAN Platforms, enabling the deployment of innovative, virtualized, and modular 5G networks at scale, helping operators cost-effectively meet performance demands at the edge.

Viettel Group and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced plans to collaborate and develop a next-generation 5G Radio Unit (RU) with massive MIMO capabilities and distributed units (DUs). This focuses on helping to fast track the development and roll out of 5G network infrastructure and services in Vietnam and globally.

Using the Qualcomm® X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and Massive MIMO Qualcomm® QRU100 5G RAN Platform combined with Viettel High Technology's advanced hardware and software systems will help Viettel to accelerate the development and commercialization of high-performance Open RAN massive MIMO solutions, simplify network deployment and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Combining Viettel's telecommunications infrastructure development expertise with Qualcomm Technologies' technology leadership in developing high performance and low power Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) 5G solutions for device and infrastructure products will advance the cellular ecosystem and accelerating the innovation cycle.

"Viettel has been a pioneer in adopting new telecommunications technologies including 5G. We are delighted to have Qualcomm Technologies as a key technology provider in our 5G gNodeB project," said Nguyen Vu Ha, general director, Viettel High Technology. "This collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Viettel Group will be the cornerstone of Vietnam's national strategy for Made in Vietnam 5G infrastructure."

"Qualcomm Technologies, as a global technology leader in 5G, is looking forward to collaborating with Viettel for the development of Open RAN solutions that will establish the foundation for Vietnam's next-generation of wireless networks," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, Cellular Modems and Infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This collaboration will demonstrate the scalability of Qualcomm Technologies' horizontal platform for vertical integration in the ORAN infrastructure ecosystem and we are pleased to offer high performance, power efficient Modem-RF technology that supports the performance demands needed to bring rapid speeds and expanded use cases of 5G networks to consumers."

"As the need for reliable, robust, and powerful mobile experiences increases across Vietnam, we anticipate a new wave of demand for 5G services from both end users and enterprises. Joining forces with Viettel will allow us to innovate through and launch technology that will advance the cellular ecosystem and accelerate the enablement and deployment of modern networks at scale," said ST Liew, vice president, QUALCOMM CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd. and president, Qualcomm Taiwan and South East Asia. "We look forward to working closely with Viettel for the rollout of advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Vietnam and globally."

Qualcomm

