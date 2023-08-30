Viavi's CFO resigns

CHANDLER, Ariz. – Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") announced today that the board of directors has accepted the resignation of Henk Derksen as VIAVI's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective August 25, 2023. Mr. Derksen is resigning from his position and plans to return to Europe to pursue a new opportunity. His resignation is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with VIAVI on any matter relating to VIAVI's operations, policies or practices.

Mr. Derksen plans to depart the Company on September 30, 2023, and has informed VIAVI that he is committed to an orderly transition of his duties. Effective October 1, 2023, and until a permanent successor has been identified, VIAVI's Board has appointed Pam Avent, currently VIAVI's Global Controller, to serve as its interim CFO.

Read the full press release here.

Viavi