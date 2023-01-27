Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Verizon, Dish drive open RAN in the US, Dell'Oro finds

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Research and consulting firm Dell'Oro Group raised its open RAN expectations in part due to "stronger-than-expected O-RAN progress in North America." The company specifically pointed to the open RAN efforts by Dish Network and Verizon.

However, Dell'Oro Group analyst Stefan Pongratz declined to provide much in the way of details. When questioned about the situation by Light Reading, Pongratz provided a portion of the firm's report on the situation: "In one case, the operator is ordering 7.2x compatible radios from one of its vendors, but the carrier is waiting to fully deploy open RAN. In another case, the operator is ordering large quantities of O-RAN radios to scale deployments, but the carrier might be struggling to activate the sites. The gap between O-RAN orders and commercial deployments should shrink over time," according to the new Dell'Oro Group report.

Pongratz declined to provide the names of the North American operators referenced, but it's likely that the first operator mentioned is Verizon and the second, the one struggling to activate sites, is Dish.

Continued Dell'Oro Group, in its report: "As a reminder, the revenues outlined in this forecast report reflect open RAN manufacturer revenues. Similar to other technology transitions, revenue recognition is not always synchronized with operator deployments, especially in the early stages. In fact, there can be a lag of several quarters or years between revenue recognition and commercial open RAN deployments."

An open RAN upswing

In its press release, Dell'Oro Group reported that "the open RAN movement has come a long way in just a few years, propelling open RAN revenues to accelerate at a faster pace than initially expected. These trends continued in 2022 and with this latest report, open RAN expectations have been revised upward to reflect the higher baseline, supported by stronger-than-expected O-RAN progress in North America. Open RAN is now projected to account for 15 percent to 20 percent of global RAN by 2027."

In North America, Dish has made no secret of its interest in open RAN. The company recently said its 5G radios sit atop 15,000 cell towers around the country. Further, the company appears to be moving forward with its new radio partner Samsung. Indeed, Samsung recently posted on LinkedIn of a visit by top Dish executives at its South Korean headquarters.

However, Dish has struggled to implement some new technologies on its network, including Voice over 5G New Radio, or VoNR.

But Dell'Oro Group's inclusion of Verizon as a major driver for open RAN is noteworthy considering Verizon hasn't been as vocal about its efforts in the area as Dish.

However, in recent months Verizon has been getting louder about its interest in open RAN technology. For example, Verizon's Adam Koeppe said last year the company will likely adopt open RAN equipment in its network during 2022 and "definitely" by 2023.

And in a press release at the end of 2022, Verizon said it already counts 8,000 cell sites that are virtualized in its network, and continues to make progress toward virtualizing 20,000 sites. In September, Verizon said its virtualization efforts create "the foundation for ORAN. ORAN is an evolution of the virtual network architecture with the potential to bring many benefits in terms of deployment flexibility, faster innovation in an open environment, and greater service options by increasing the opportunity for new entrants to provide competitive and advanced solutions. More competition, more innovation, and increased supplier diversity will all be a net benefit to operators and consumers."

Verizon has named vendors including Samsung, Ericsson, Intel and RedHat as supporting its virtualization efforts.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Telco vs. Cable: Who comes out on top? By Cheenu Seshadri, Managing Partner, Three Horizon Advisors
Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE