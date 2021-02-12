"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

US moves to block Nvidia's purchase of ARM

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/2/2021
Comment (0)

The US Federal Trade Commission sued to block Nvidia's proposed $40 billion purchase of ARM, arguing the deal would stifle competition in the chipset space.

The development creates another major obstacle for Nvidia, which sells chips into data centers and other high-tech sectors. Nvidia had hoped to quickly snap up a company whose chipset designs help to underpin the silicon sold by a wide variety of other chip makers, including smartphone silicon supplier Qualcomm. Arm is owned by Japan's SoftBank.

Nvidia sells chips for a variety of high-tech markets. (Source: Nvidia)
Nvidia sells chips for a variety of high-tech markets.
(Source: Nvidia)

Indeed, Qualcomm's $1.4 billion purchase of Nuvia earlier this year was seen as a hedge against the possibility of Arm falling into the hands of rival Nvidia.

The FTC's action is also noteworthy considering President Biden's pick to lead the FTC, Lina Khan, focused on antitrust and competition law during her career.

Nvidia announced its plans to purchase SoftBank's ARM last year. The move immediately sparked concerns among UK regulators. That's not necessarily a surprise considering ARM is based in the UK and is one of the country's few chipset champions.

Moreover, the opposition from the FTC isn't necessarily a surprise. Nvidia last month reported quarterly revenues of $7.1 billion, up 50% from a year ago. But the company also warned that the FTC had "expressed concerns" about its ARM acquisition. Nvidia said it was in discussion about "remedies to address those concerns."

The developments are also occurring amid heightened global interest in chipsets due to their geopolitical importance and ongoing shortages of supplies.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
Why subscription media services don't have to accept churn as a fact of life By Vijay Sajja, Evergent
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE