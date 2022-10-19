TIP launches project group for metaverse

The Telecom Infra Project said it formed a new group in order to focus on developing metaverse-ready networks. #pressrelease

TIP (Telecom Infra Project) is pleased to announce a new project group that addresses one of the central topics in today's telecommunications industry, metaverse-ready networks. The metaverse aims to transform how people interact by delivering immersive experiences that will require better network performance, for both fixed and mobile networks.

For connectivity and technology service providers, as well as the broader industry, the metaverse will create opportunities to deliver new experiences spanning all sectors including education, healthcare, remote work, and more. As these use cases begin to emerge, network performance and functionality needs to evolve. As they evolve over the next decade, future immersive services will require more network capabilities to support greater agility, programmability, performance and reliability.

The TIP Metaverse-Ready Networks Project Group's primary objective is to accelerate the development of solutions and architectures that enhance network readiness to support metaverse experiences. Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Sparkle, T-Mobile and Telefónica will be the initial co-chairs of the Project Group.

Working in close collaboration, the Project Group will aim to align on industry-wide network capabilities, specific APIs and mechanisms required to access end-to-end (E2E) network capabilities supporting immersive applications at scale. The group will define requirements and methods for measuring E2E Quality of Experience (QoE), and provide a prioritization of future network architectures needed to achieve metaverse readiness.

Read the full press release here. TIP