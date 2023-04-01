Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

The oxymoron of single-vendor open RAN is on the rise

Morris Lore
Comment (0)

One of the flaws in Gartner's famous and oft-derided hype cycle is an implicit assumption that all technologies follow the same path. After the trigger comes the peak of inflated expectations and trough of disillusionment before said technology ultimately powers up the slope of enlightenment and onto the plateau of productivity.

Experience tells us that some technologies never make it as far as the slope of enlightenment. After the trough of disillusionment comes the funnel of despair, soon followed by the bog of doom. WiMax is a high-profile connectivity example of a spectacular bellyflop into that bog after it was hyped for years as a 4G rival to LTE, the standard that won the fight. But there are others.

The current mobile contenders must include open RAN, a set of interfaces that has garnered far more attention than it deserves (such is the nature of hype). Given the exabytes of coverage, you would think open RAN does something remarkable, like interplanetary communication. And yet it's both arcane and dull, merely allowing bits of equipment and code from different suppliers to work together as cohesively as a Formula One pit crew.

Ericsson radio units adorn a high-rise rooftop. (Source: Ericsson)
Ericsson radio units adorn a high-rise rooftop.
(Source: Ericsson)

Nearly all operators still buy all the products for a mobile site from one big vendor's system. Doing so avoids concern about the incompatibility of different suppliers, the expense and hassle of the Lego-like assembly job (so-called systems integration). The downside is being wholly dependent on that big vendor, a worry exacerbated by years of consolidation and Huawei's fall from grace in a few countries.

Hijacked by geopolitics, open RAN was touted two or three years ago as a Huawei alternative. Even in more informed circles, it was depicted as a competition booster and skeleton key to avoid vendor "lock-in." It would allow specialists – a builder of radios, say – to compete against a big vendor without needing the full set of RAN products. The combination of specialists from several different fields could feasibly substitute for an Ericsson or Nokia.

Open RAN washing

Unfortunately, a few things went wrong with the narrative last year. The first was the perhaps inevitable uptick in single-vendor open RAN deployments, which seem likely to account for an even bigger share of the open RAN market this year. In the US, Samsung is selling equipment that conforms with open RAN specifications while major customers continue to buy its entire stack of products, leaving no immediate vacancy for other vendors. To greenwashing and pinkwashing, add the telecom-specific open RAN washing – promoting change through labels and PR without actually changing.

Meanwhile, the specialists have decided to break out of their shackles and expand into other bits of the value chain. Having already stepped from software into hardware, Mavenir has recently been advertising itself as a systems integrator and "end-to-end" supplier. Japan's NEC, once recognized (in telecom) mainly for its 5G radio units, has moved into both software and systems integration. Fujitsu, a local rival, is on a similar course.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

So what? More competition of any kind is surely a positive, and the use of open RAN specs should make swap-outs much easier in future. One problem with this retort is that smaller specialists do not have the resources to expand. Even Mavenir, as a mid-size player making less than $1 billion in annual sales, may struggle against big corporations like Samsung (a monster, with annual sales of about $220 billion), NEC (which reported revenues of about $28 billion for 2021) and Fujitsu (roughly $27 billion). There is a danger of giants flattening the specialists.

Also doubtful is that Samsung's presence in certain US networks will diminish as bits of it are swapped out for other suppliers. This is best described as the meal deal phenomenon. Buy a sandwich, fries and soft drink combo from your local fast-food outlet and you will certainly pay less than if you bought those items separately. Similarly, when Samsung contracts are up for renewal, customers sticking with it for all their goods will probably pay less per unit than one decamping to another supplier for software.

A multitude of dependencies

This is no great revelation. For the last couple of years, Neil McRae, the former chief architect of BT, has told anyone prepared to listen that he saved money by shrinking his pool of suppliers – not expanding it. Money is not everything, of course, and someone else might settle for a larger fee to avoid heavy reliance on a few big vendors. But they would be wrong to think more suppliers always lessens the dependency risk.

The opposite may even be true. To minimize this risk today, operators usually keep two or three big vendors in the mix. Even if they are assigned different geographies, one could conceivably step in if its neighboring rival suffers problems. But if an open RAN operator is using an array of specialists, each assigned a particular domain, it would need double the amount to avoid dependency of any kind. This does not seem to be happening in some of today's most prominent rollouts. Germany's 1&1, for instance, appears to have no understudy to Rakuten for RAN software.

If only open RAN components were truly "plug and play," as easily replaceable as a broken bit of Lego. Alas, its open interfaces have not made the systems integration job any simpler, admits Yago Tenorio, the networks architecture director for Vodafone. Nor will they, he told Light Reading last year. Ensuring two suppliers can harmonize like choirboys takes lots of effort, and that probably helps to explain why single-vendor open RAN holds appeal.

Open RAN is not destined for the bog of doom. Most analysts confidently predict it will continue to grow its share of the total RAN market this decade. By 2030, there is every chance it will be taken for granted, baked into official standards and equipment tenders. The doubt is that conformity with industry specs will make a shred of difference to the market.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
iPhone cold turkey for Christmas

Smartphone addiction is now a global menace, but cooking your device alongside the roast veg is not recommended as a way out.

The 6G mess is getting out of hand

A standard hunting for a solution in search of a problem is beset by some awkward market realities and geopolitical strife.

Towerco consolidation would show up huge conflicts of interest

Europe's biggest operators are selling tower services to the same companies they compete against in the consumer-facing market.

Telco cost complaints about network traffic don't stack up

An analysis by Vodafone's most senior technology executive undermines the argument that a surge in data traffic is squeezing profits.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE