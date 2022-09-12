The Notebook Dump: 5G transport, open RAN and NYC subways





Mike Dano, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser attended Light Reading's 5G Transport & Networking Strategies event, held in conjunction with the Open RAN North America trade show in New York City this week. They discussed the hot topics in 5G transport, including backhaul and fronthaul. They also covered topics including open RAN security, disaggregation and white box products, how such network technologies can affect operators' cost of service and their bottom line. In addition, the editors chatted about the market opportunity for open RAN, and the New York City subway system in The Notebook Dump for the week ending December 9.

Hot button issues in 5G transport (01:50)

Open RAN security (4:00)

Disaggregation and white box products in transport (5:45)

How network technologies can affect the cost of service (8:30)

The market opportunity for open RAN (10:00)

New York City subways (12:15)

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano