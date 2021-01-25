Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Taxpayers on hook for open RAN tab that must stink to investors

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 1/25/2021
Comment (0)

A safe assumption is that some telco shareholders – the kind who care about such mundanities as quarterly profits and annual dividends – feel their bowels lurch when CEOs start prattling about open RAN. Picture Simon Cowell's go-to grimace whenever he is being aurally tortured by one of those X Factor contestants who sound like a fox raid on a chicken coop. That sort of feeling.

Despite all the attention it has impounded, open RAN is not going to enrich the investors in Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica or Vodafone, four European operators titillated by the new technology. Sure, any competition for Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia, today's dominant telco suppliers, might save the operators money spent on network products. But not enough to really juice profits. The radio access network is only about a fifth of total wireless capex, which is only a fraction of the overall telco bill.

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hottges has not yet shown he is serious about open RAN.
Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Höttges has not yet shown he is serious about open RAN.

There is not really a story of revenue growth, either. Open RAN lets operators mix components from several vendors, instead of buying them all from the same supplier. It will not supercharge connections, reduce lag or do anything revolutionary, like teleporting Simon Cowell to a place of musical safety. RCS, an ill-fated telco challenge to WhatsApp, stood more chance of lifting service provider sales.

This could partly explain why there are so few signs of telco investment in open RAN companies. The standout example is Altiostar, a US firm that has been supported by Spain's Telefónica and Japan's Rakuten, which bought a controlling stake in it last year. Rakuten is an odd case, though – an ecommerce firm using Altiostar's software to build a network from scratch. Nor, right now, is it a super advertisement for open RAN. Consumers are not racing to use its low-cost services, competition is mounting and Rakuten's network performance is shoddier than at launch, according to MoffettNathanson, an analyst firm.

Investor unmoved

Elsewhere, there is tumbleweed. The venture capital arm of Deutsche Telekom, Europe's biggest service provider, has previously backed several network players. Those include the very high-profile Affirmed Networks, a developer of core networks that was famously acquired by Microsoft last year. But none of the portfolio companies listed on Deutsche Telekom's website is linked to open RAN.

Then there is France's Orange. It has just made €350 million ($425 million) available to Orange Ventures, its rebranded venture capital business, and the portfolio section of its website today names 24 companies. As in the case of Deutsche Telekom, not a single one of these startups is developing open RAN products.

Other investors are not exactly scrambling to back open RAN developers, either. Last October, Mavenir, a prominent US rival to Altiostar, filed a registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq. Just four weeks later, it had scrapped its IPO plans, blaming "market volatility." The details of its financial performance might have rattled a few prospective financiers. For its last fiscal year, they showed an $81 million loss of revenues of $427 million. But sales were up 9%, and losses had narrowed.

Unfortunately, open RAN is still something of a gamble in a market that is not expected to grow between now and the mid-2020s. Omdia, a sister company to Light Reading, reckons operators will spend about $35.2 billion on RAN equipment this year. By 2024, annual investments will have shrunk to $34.2 billion, it says.

Omdia RAN outlook ($)
(Source: Omdia)
(Source: Omdia)

Yes, the open RAN part of this will soar from about $252 million in 2020 to roughly $3.2 billion in 2024, according to Omdia. The question is how much will be captured by open RAN specialists rather than large, existing vendors. Ericsson and Nokia are adapting. China's Huawei will probably follow if customers demand it. Operators say they want additional RAN competitors, but smaller companies may be vulnerable to a takeover. A history of RAN consolidation this century suggests few will be viable as independent firms.

Any telco would galvanize investors by promising a widespread rollout of open RAN technology. But none bar Rakuten and Dish, a greenfield operator in the US, is prepared to go that far. Last week, a joint commitment to open RAN by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone had nothing at all to say about volumes. Separately, Vodafone has indicated it will deploy open RAN at 2,600 of its roughly 18,000 sites in the UK, while Telefónica aims to use it at 1,000 of the 28,000 it maintains in Germany. That 8% of the combined total is at least something. Deutsche Telekom and Orange have given no site assurances whatsoever.

They are right to be worried about open RAN's performance lag, especially given the latest analyst take on Rakuten. Orange expects the technology to reach "parity" with the traditional RAN by 2025, but four years is a long time to most investors. Nor is there any guarantee it will catch up with a moving target. In the meantime, many European operators have already signed 5G agreements with mainstream vendors. This will effectively shut the door on smaller, open RAN providers until operators have amortized the older products.

Billionaire beggars

Confronted by grimacing private-sector investors, operators have turned to the public sector instead. In a recently published memorandum of understanding (MoU), Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone say they will "seek funding from European governments" to develop the open RAN ecosystem. Markus Haas, the CEO of Telefónica Deutschland, thinks part of Europe's €1.8 trillion ($2.2 trillion) recovery fund should be earmarked for open RAN.

The timing of their plea is auspicious. European governments are suddenly nervous about network security and the role played by China's Huawei in the telecom sector. Several have recently imposed restrictions on Chinese vendors or even banned them outright. Some authorities share service provider concerns that Ericsson and Nokia could subsequently become duopolistic. Moreover, when it comes to open RAN, all of today's alternatives seem to hail from Asia or the US. Europhiles want to nurture local firms.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

None of this would justify the use of taxpayer funds in the middle of the worst pandemic for a century. Airlines, hospitality venues and retailers are on the brink of collapse. Household budgets are being squeezed and unemployment is set to rocket. Public-sector debt will reach levels not seen since the end of the Second World War.

Amid this carnage, the telecom sector looks resilient and wealthy. Vodafone reported underlying profits of about €7 billion ($8.5 billion) for the six months to September, just 1.9% less than a year earlier. Deutsche Telekom's adjusted net profit rose 6.3% year-on-year, to €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion), for the first nine months of 2020. While operating income at Telefónica dropped 15% over the same period, it still came in at €9.7 billion ($11.8 billion). As for Orange, its earnings of €9.5 billion ($11.5 billion) were just 0.6% less than it managed the year before.

Those numbers do not elicit sympathy. To any harsh critic, the operators will seem like billionaire beggars leeching off a destitute taxpayer because they are unwilling to bear the risks. Telefónica Deutschland even had the gall to promise higher dividends for shareholders as it pleaded for state aid. John Strand, the CEO of Danish advisory group Strand Consult, is unimpressed. "The last industry that needs subsidies right now is the telecom industry," he told Light Reading last week.

Open RAN funding would undoubtedly be a hard sell to a general public recovering from COVID-19. Surrounded by much larger monetary commitments, it will probably be a line item that goes unnoticed. But that does not make it acceptable. Ordinary taxpayers are unlikely to see any real benefits. The best-case scenario is that funding creates some new telecom jobs. Given the no-growth market outlook, however, these would possibly come at the expense of Ericsson and Nokia, which already employ tens of thousands in Europe's telecom industry.

Alas, Germany has already pledged €2 billion ($2.4 billion) for open RAN, according to documents seen by German newspaper Handelsblatt. In its report, there is no suggestion the private sector is lining up an equivalent amount. But German public-sector funding would create a precedent for other countries in the region and let its operators off the hook. There are far worthier uses for that taxpayer dosh.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Open or closed, RAN vendors face a 2020s squeeze

Generating profits in a busier, shrinking market for radio access network products will be difficult.

Banning Trump and Parler is not for big tech to decide

Facebook, Twitter and Amazon should not be the arbiters of free speech. And that means a repeal of telecom legislation should be a priority.

UK love affair with open RAN goes on despite telco reservations

British authorities are infatuated with a technology they barely understand from either a technology or market perspective.

Europe's towercos are building on shaky ground

Towers companies may struggle to justify their lofty valuations as competition grows and the telecom sector remains under pressure.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Principal Architect, CableLabs
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE