Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

T-Mobile's network chief pours cool, but not cold, water on O-RAN

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/17/2020
Comment (0)

T-Mobile's top networking executive offered a decidedly tepid outlook on open RAN technology.

"It's not ready for prime time for us," said T-Mobile's Neville Ray at an investor event Tuesday. "For us, I know the fastest and quickest and most meaningful way I can roll out a 5G network at real pace is what we're doing today. I'm not going to go and chase a bunch of capital efficiencies which I'm not sure exist at this point."

Ray's comments are noteworthy in light of growing industry chatter around the open RAN trend. Open radio access networks (RANs) promise to decouple hardware and software, allowing operators to mix and match different network components from different vendors. Proponents of the technology – including Japan's Rakuten and Dish Network in the US – have argued that the technology can reduce overall costs by 40% or more. However, as Ray noted, both of those companies are building networks from scratch and do not need to worry about legacy 3G and 4G networks.

"Today, I buy a solution from an Ericsson or a Nokia or a Samsung; it's warrantied. I have one neck to choke. If something goes wrong, I know where to go. In an O-RAN environment, you have to do a lot more heavy lifting as the operator," he said. "O-RAN for me is interesting at this point in time, but there's a host of unanswered questions around IP [intellectual property], around R&D, around system integration."

Ray added that Rakuten purchased an open RAN systems integration company for those reasons.

"How do you protect and drive R&D across that ecosystem?" Ray continued. "Who's ultimately responsible for all of the integration? And whose neck do you choke when things go wrong? Your own. So that's a lot to work through."

He concluded: "We're always for open standards and open interfaces and all those pieces. But the commercial model behind O-RAN – I think everybody has flagged these capital savings – I think that's a big TBD, to be perfectly frank. Because once folks get their head and arms around the integration costs of the various vendors – who carries all that cost, who protects all of that as you go forward, and makes sure that the R&D investment is happening in alignment across what can be a series of competing vendors – there's big challenges."

Importantly, Ray's statements could be positioned almost in real time against a number of open RAN supporters. For example, Foreign Policy hosted an open RAN event at the exact same time as the event featuring T-Mobile's Ray, where FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks spoke glowingly about the technology. He also argued that open RAN should be deployed by rural US wireless network operators tasked with tearing out Huawei equipment from their existing networks. Similarly, open RAN vendor Mavenir hosted an analyst event in support of its strategy at the same time.

Also on Tuesday, the 5G Americas trade group released a white paper detailing open RAN technology, making many of the same points as T-Mobile's Ray.

"Open Radio Access Networks (open RAN) is one of the hot topics in the wireless cellular industry today," wrote Chris Pearson, the association's president. "While there is momentum with many facets of open RAN, the truth is that the open RAN discussion is not quite so simple."

Continued Pearson: "Wireless companies are trying to manage several issues, such as: potentially increasing network latency, reliability and availability, new hardware/software requirements, complexity and automation issues, virtualization and security considerations, and interoperability among different network components," he wrote. "For these reasons, network operators have varied timelines and interest in open RAN as they each have a dynamic mix of strategies, business objectives, spectrum, technical architectures, network configurations and deployed components."

The comments by Ray and Pearson highlight the balancing act many wireless companies are working to navigate: Open RAN could well be an important technological development, but it has also been conflated by policymakers and others with goals ranging from national security to economic resiliency. The situation has put companies like T-Mobile into the awkward position of supporting open RAN vocally but not financially.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE