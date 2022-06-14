stc announces the successful deployment of multi-layer 4G and 5G NSA network with Mavenir

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – stc announces the successful deployment of multi-layer 4G and 5G NSA network on O-RAN platform in collaboration with Mavenir, the leading digital enabler in the region announced the successful deployment of 4G-3CC Carrier Aggregation and 5G-NSA capable O-RAN Mobile Infrastructure.

Mavenir setup was hosted on fully cloud-native Mavenir web-scale platform which showcases the true potential of O-RAN technology to transform Radio Access Networks towards an Open and Fully Interoperable RAN.

This deployment along with other new emerging technologies in cloud-native RAN technology are in alignment with stc's strategic drive to deliver the foundation for a strong digital future while augmenting the Digital Transformation Strategy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the global race to adopt O-RAN for broader network deployment, stc's latest success demonstrates its direction and leadership in the development of O-RAN with maturity to fulfill a variety of capabilities required by our customers.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir