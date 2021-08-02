Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Say hello to the open RAN 'ecosystem,' or vendor lock-in 2.0

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/8/2021
Comment (0)

Open RAN department stores, it seems, are rather like hairdressers or coffee shops. Build one in the neighborhood and others will soon appear.

Japan's NTT DoCoMo has started to advertise a lineup of open RAN goodies that could be sold to other service providers. The move came as Rakuten, a Japanese mobile rival, boasted of 15 customers for the open RAN and other communications tools it has already launched.

They are not the only examples of ecosystems within the ecosystem. Spain's Telefónica has been drawn into Rakuten's embrace, announcing last September that it will jointly procure open RAN hardware and software with the Japanese firm.

On a smaller scale, Mavenir, a US software developer, has teamed up with MTI, a Taiwanese maker of radio units. Parallel Wireless, a Mavenir rival, has a similar partnership with China's Comba.

Trading one version of vendor 'lock-in' for another?
Trading one version of vendor 'lock-in' for another?

Such alliances hold various attractions. For Rakuten and NTT DoCoMo, they promise a lucrative source of new revenues from pitching expertise to other service providers.

Rakuten reckons that entire market opportunity could be worth anything between $280 billion and $380 billion. Ecosystems could also drive investment toward particular companies and help them to bulk up.

Above all, perhaps, they would target one of the main bugbears of open RAN – the sheer hassle of shopping around for different products and then integrating them in a single network.

New specifications developed by the O-RAN Alliance are supposed to ensure products are interoperable. But there are still no examples of O-RAN-compliant deployments, according to TeckNexus, a market research company.

What if open RAN assembly is like using a Philips screwdriver with a flathead screw?

Open RAN stitch-up

This partly seems to be NTT DoCoMo's justification for creating its own open RAN ecosystem. It features some prominent names in the IT and telecom sectors, including Dell, Fujitsu, Intel, Mavenir, NEC, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Red Hat, VMware, Wind River and Xilinx.

While acknowledging the efforts of the O-RAN Alliance, the Japanese operator points out that some issues "are only found at interoperability testing, which operators actually introducing open RAN have to deal with."

The implication? An operator building an open RAN network is probably better off buying within a partner ecosystem – where NTT DoCoMo, Rakuten or someone else has already validated high-performance interoperability – than shopping around different suppliers and hoping it all slots together nicely.

Parallel Wireless and Comba can offer more reassurance to an operator in concert than if they were complete strangers.

The trouble is that open RAN is supposedly about mixing and matching suppliers, and not buying integrated systems. If an operator relies on a Parallel Wireless and Comba tie-up to supply products for its radio access network, how can it have confidence that substituting MTI for Comba would not affect performance?

And what, then, is the difference between open RAN and the "closed RAN" technologies supplied by Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia, the industry giants?

Ericsson is trying to stir up doubts. An open RAN network is not the same as a non-proprietary one, says Rene Summer, the Swedish vendor's director of government and industry relations, in a recent LinkedIn post.

Nor does open RAN provide any guarantee of multivendor interoperability, he adds.

"There is currently no standard or specification that allows vendors to implement standard-based open RAN solutions across 2/3/4/5G," he writes.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The Swedish vendor has a vested interest in downplaying the attractions of open RAN, which poses a challenge to its mainstream business.

But independent authorities have also drawn attention to this issue. In a new white paper, Omdia, an analyst firm and sister company to Light Reading, notes that "supplying everything from a single entity somewhat defeats the purpose of open RAN," as far as purists are concerned.

Nevertheless, Omdia's view is that "preferred partnerships" will take shape between software developers and hardware manufacturers.

Squaring up to bigger suppliers will be a challenge for many of these partnerships. Fujitsu and NEC, two prominent Japanese firms, can already supply the full range of hardware, software and systems integration expertise, says Omdia.

They are also multi-billion-dollar businesses with vast resources. Fujitsu made about $35.5 billion in revenues for its 2020 fiscal year, while NEC managed $27.6 billion for 2019.

Mavenir's annual sales were just $427 million, according to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Big vendors may dominate

One of the main difficulties for the smaller companies will be trying to sell competitively priced radios that perform just as well as products made by the giant kit vendors.

Omdia's latest forecast is that open and "virtualized" radio access network products will account for roughly 9% of the total market by the end of 2024, up from just 1% in 2020.

But it also reckons the big five – meaning Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and Samsung – will "probably seize the majority" of this business. The challengers, it says, simply "cannot achieve the same economies of scale as the incumbents."

That is possibly why the Rakuten and NTT DoCoMo ecosystems look attractive to some of these players. Under the wing of a multi-billion-dollar service provider, a startup could have opportunities it would never see on its own.

Yet bigger ecosystems could exacerbate concern about vendor "lock-in." Exchanging Comba for MTI might be hard enough. Replacing a laundry list of Rakuten-backed applications and tools could be the mother of all swap-outs.

Omdia RAN outlook
Source: Omdia.
Source: Omdia.

It would not be so bad if customers of the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) had alternatives within specific network domains. When it comes to open RAN software, their only option appears to be Altiostar.

And with its majority ownership stake in this company, Rakuten has no incentive to promote rivals, whatever it might say.

"When RCP demonstrates they are committed to 'open,' we remain prepared to collaborate," Steve Papa, the CEO of Parallel Wireless, told Light Reading last year.

"Of course, the challenge for RCP will be in adhering to open principles while simultaneously continuing to pour resources into Altiostar."

Parallel Wireless is not the only skeptic. Operators choosing the RCP route "may be limited to the vendors and features on Rakuten's roadmap," said Roberto Kompany, an analyst with Analysys Mason, in a research note issued last year.

Trading one form of lock-in for another is probably not what most service providers have in mind.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE