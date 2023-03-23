Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Samsung's Shah talks open RAN, accelerators and the cloud

News Analysis

Samsung has been on a tear in the networks business, particularly in North America. The company boasts relatively new – and valuable – supply deals with Verizon, Dish Network and Comcast, each of them significant in the market in some way.

Samsung's deal with Verizon is intended to cover 20,000 sites by 2025 and involves virtualized services alongside hardware that is open radio access network (RAN) compliant. Meanwhile, its agreement with Comcast represents a first between a major 5G equipment provider and a US cable company.

But Samsung's deal with Dish is perhaps the company's most noteworthy contract in North America. It includes 24,000 total radios and will see Samsung managing Fujitsu's radios in addition to Samsung's radios in Dish's network. That kind of mixing and matching among vendors is a major hallmark of the open RAN framework Dish is pursuing for its nationwide 5G network.

"Dish is certainly the most vocal and advanced in that [open RAN] space, and we're working with them to do that," Alok Shah, VP of strategy, business development and marketing in the networks business of Samsung Electronics America, told Light Reading.

Samsung's Alok Shah says his company wants to meet operators where they are on open RAN. (Source: Samsung)
Samsung's Alok Shah says his company wants to meet operators where they are on
open RAN.
(Source: Samsung)

But mixing and matching vendor gear is not easy, Shah said.

"O-RAN is not yet plug and play," he explained. "That's just the reality of any very complex, new ecosystem."

Shah said that Samsung's lab in South Korea has been working to ensure the company's open RAN equipment can interoperate with the equipment from other open RAN vendors, whether it's hardware or software. "It requires quite a bit of time in the lab," he said.

Walking, then running

Samsung has perhaps the market's clearest view into the newest developments in the 5G networking space, given its solid position in traditional, classical RAN and its expanding role in the development of open RAN. The diversity of the company's growing customer base reflects not only Samsung's market share gains, but also its willingness to respond to operators' varying networking strategies.

"It's definitely not straightforward, not for the faint of heart," Shah said of open RAN. However, there's nothing wrong with "walking before you run," he added.

Shah explained that some operators, like Verizon, are planning to move first into virtualized RAN (vRAN) and then, later, into open RAN. Others, like Dish, are moving into both areas at the same time.

Regardless, Shah said it makes sense for operators to take a deliberate pace. For some, it will make more sense to embrace open RAN specifications but continue to source their equipment from a single vendor. Later, in another phase of their work, operators can begin to mix and match equipment from different vendors, thanks to the open interfaces they've begun installing.

Shah's comments are noteworthy in the wider context of the open RAN trend. Some industry watchers continue to fret that open RAN adoption among operators remains relatively sluggish. Others, though, argue that open RAN is gaining more traction than they expected.

Shah said that each operator is developing its own open RAN strategy and moving at its own pace. Samsung is working to meet operators where they are, he said.

"To me, Samsung continues to provide the template on how vendors can break into the RAN infrastructure/software market," IDC analyst Daryl Schoolar told SDxCentral recently. "A company must be patient and well-funded. To gain market share takes time."

A cloud shift

Another major trend in the mobile market involves network operators adopting cloud computing infrastructure. Some companies, like Verizon, have shifted a significant portion of their computing into a cloud environment that they own and operate. Others, like Dish, are putting a significant portion of their network operations into the public cloud.

Shah said that, so far, cloud options from public cloud companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft's Azure remain interesting but not yet mature. But that could change.

"I think over time we'll see the hyperscalers develop compelling solutions for the far edge, when it comes to vDU [virtualized distributed unit] processing," Shah said. "And so I wouldn't be surprised if, down the road, we see the ability to meet the performance expectations and put vDU into, say, an AWS Outpost server or ... the Azure or GCP [Google Cloud Platform] equivalent."

But again, Shah noted that in the shift to cloud architecture, each operator is taking its own path.

"It's tricky to make a broad statement because every operator really does view this quite differently," he said.

The silicon question

Another topic of discussion involves the chipset that powers 5G equipment, particularly open RAN equipment. Shah reiterated that Samsung has a specialized role to play in the market when it comes to silicon: "Samsung happens to be one of the largest chip manufacturers in the world, right? And we view silicon as a competitive advantage."

But he acknowledged that Intel has enjoyed a commanding presence in supplying chips for open RAN equipment – at least so far.

"Intel did a great job of building an accelerator card that sits in an Intel-based server that provides a very powerful processing platform," Shah said. "Now we're starting to see a broadening of that ecosystem."

Indeed, companies like Qualcomm, Marvel and Nvidia have been designing chips for open RAN network equipment that represent an alternative to Intel silicon. That creates both opportunities and challenges.

"We're happy to see different options developing at this compute layer as well," Shah said.

But he added that choices will need to be made.

"We won't be in a position to support everything, every option," Shah said of Samsung's equipment. "There will be a couple of winners and losers in that space. It's a vast, developing market, and the key for us, we think, is just the importance of having options."

He noted that Samsung is working with Marvel to develop an accelerator card.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
Cellnex Poland readies for 5G/5.5G with Huawei’s Long Reach E-band By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
Sunrise’s Early 5G Commitment in Switzerland Bolsters 5G Leader position By Pedro Pereira
Why Digital Transformation Is Crucial For Carriers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE