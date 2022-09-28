Samsung's Johnston upbeat on opportunities at MWC Vegas

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Samsung's Derek Johnston has plenty to talk about here at the MWC Vegas trade show. From Verizon's C-band buildout to Dish Network's open RAN network to Comcast's planned CBRS deployment, Samsung is involved in a variety of new 5G efforts in the US market.

Broadly, Johnston said Samsung remains confident about its overall 5G business and opportunities in the US, despite ongoing Wall Street turmoil and a possible looming recession. Beyond the company's marquee customers like Comcast and Verizon, Johnston said Samsung is also working to break open market sectors ranging from fixed wireless to digital divide network buildouts.

Indeed, he said the company continues to work on sales of equipment for private wireless networking deployments, among other projects.

