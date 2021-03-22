Sign In Register
open RAN

Samsung to supply Docomo with 5G

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/22/2021
Comment (0)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the company has been selected as a 5G network solution provider for NTT DOCOMO, INC., a leading mobile operator in Japan. Samsung will support DOCOMO with its innovative 5G technology, including O-RAN-compliant solutions, to bring enriched 5G services to users, advance digital transformation for businesses, and improve society at large.

DOCOMO provides high-quality wireless network service to nearly 82 million users across Japan. As part of its ongoing strategy to deliver an advanced network and provide customers an array of enhanced mobile services, DOCOMO leverages leading edge-technologies in its 5G network.

"As a leading mobile operator, our goal is to provide our customers the best possible services for creating innovative, fun and exciting experiences and finding solutions to social issues," said Sadayuki Abeta, General Manager of the Radio Access Network Development Department at NTT DOCOMO. "We are excited to collaborate with Samsung for the next phase of 5G Open RAN and accelerate the expansion of our 'Lightning Speed 5G' coverage in the nation."

"We are pleased to be part of DOCOMO's 5G networks and look forward to continued collaboration in advancing 5G innovation for their customers," said Satoshi Iwao, Vice President and Head of Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan. "Our goal is to leverage Samsung's technical leadership to bring the best network solutions to mobile operators around the world, so they can deliver the next generation of transformative 5G services and electrifying user experiences."

"The agreement between NTT DOCOMO and Samsung is significant," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro. "NTT DOCOMO has a history of being at the forefront with new and innovative technologies and this announcement cements Samsung's position as a major 5G RAN supplier."

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core. Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its market-leading product portfolio from fully virtualized RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. The company is currently providing connectivity to hundreds of millions of users around the world.

