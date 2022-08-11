Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Rakuten Symphony to offer Juniper's RIC for free

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

TOKYO – Rakuten Symphony, Inc. and Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), today announced a much-needed change to the current adoption model of the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) by delivering Juniper's RIC as part of the Symworld™ Platform. The Symworld Platform embedded with Juniper's RIC comes with the first Symworld application purchased, similar to iOS embedded with any iPhone, and supports any third-party application. This collaboration is part of a broader partnership that includes Juniper's cloud-native routing and cloud metro solutions.

When the first Symworld application is purchased, it is delivered with the enabling Symworld Platform layer. This contains the horizontal operational constructs required to enable applications to function with one network understanding, common data model and storage, software delivery method and centralized role-based access control (RBAC) management. As Juniper's RIC introduces open interfaces for adding applications (xApps and rApps), enabling this operability within the same platform delivery model offers an efficient and seamless experience for customers.

"At the start of the smartphone revolution, telecom vendors tried to sell app stores and marketplaces to generate additional profit from the mobile network operators. This led to false horizons of change, with revenue only received by vendors and non-realized outcomes for operators," says Tareq Amin, CEO of Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony. "In my experience, the value of a successful business model has proven to be in the applications that are enabled by such a marketplace. The entire telecom industry can benefit by focusing on creating a new path from application provider to business return as efficiently as possible. This is why we are embedding Juniper's RIC, an open and interoperable solution, as the exclusive RIC enabler in our Symworld platform."

This is the next phase of the existing collaboration between Rakuten Symphony and Juniper Networks that first started with the embedding of the Juniper virtual cloud-native routing stack inside the Next Generation Distributed Unit Symware™. This expansion to change the RIC status quo is also enabling go-to-market acceleration.

News Highlights:

  • Symworld Platform, delivered free with all Symworld applications, now to include Juniper Networks RIC as a fundamental building block of future network operations.
  • Rakuten Symphony and Juniper Networks are expanding their strategic collaboration, which first started with the groundbreaking Next Generation Distributed Unit with the inclusion of Juniper's virtualized cloud-native router on standard COTS hardware.
  • Latest Juniper Networks offerings validated at scale in Rakuten Mobile network and available to all telecom operators with known performance outcomes.

"Juniper Networks is on a mission to achieve our goal of enabling a strong ecosystem of applications with our RIC as an open and interoperable platform," said Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks. "Our strategic collaboration with Rakuten Symphony creates an opportunity to introduce the next generation of technology with a new business model to benefit a broad range of telecom customers."

Read the full press release here.

Rakuten Symphony

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Hubei Partners with Huawei to Build the Industry-Leading Deterministic Uplink Gigabit for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
Growing 5G in Intelligent Manufacturing: An Insight into Midea's 5G Fully-Connected Factory By Huawei
True Thailand: Building Optimal-Experience Intelligent Networks, Driving New Growth By Huawei
Huawei and Port Authority of Thailand Sign MOU on Developing Smart Port Project By Huawei
ZTE: 5G Advanced can grab interest of industry verticals By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE