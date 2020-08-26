Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Leading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Rakuten Mobile claims 5G open RAN breakthrough

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 8/26/2020
Comment (0)

Tareq Amin, CTO of Japan's disruptive Rakuten Mobile, appeared to let slip an announcement he was holding back for next month (but perhaps it wasn't too much of a surprise for seasoned watchers of the open RAN space).

In a conference call with European journalists, Amin flagged an upcoming unveiling of what he called the "world's first" massive 5G MIMO remote radio head (RRH), using a 32T/32R configuration, and which is "fully compliant" with open interface specifications laid out by the O-RAN Alliance.

The new RRH can support a wideband channel of 100MHz, deliver up to 1.7 Gbit/s throughput, and allows digital beamforming. Oh, and it weighs less than 22Kg.

Why is all this important? Built by Intel and NEC, the new RRH goes to the heart of what Amin describes as his "component vendor strategy." This is apparently shaving huge chunks off Rakuten's open RAN capex bill compared with traditional rollout of mobile networks.

Bye-bye, middleman
By not going to a so-called "middleman" – which Amin seemed to imply was a "traditional OEM" – Rakuten Mobile avoids, in the words of the CTO, "unbelievable [price] inflation on hardware."

(For Rakuten's 4G rollout, 4T/4R RRHs were used from "traditional OEM" Nokia – the first large-scale open RAN deployment by the Finnish vendor – which, said Amin, helped trim capex by 35% compared with conventional LTE rollout.)

"Our MIMO 32T32R panels are exactly 50% the cost of traditional OEM infrastructure," enthused Amin. "For mmWave, honestly speaking, I think it's even north of 60% cheaper."

Helping the 5G business case further, said Amin, are "affordable" Qualcomm modems used in mobile devices but now adapted for Rakuten's 5G basestation infrastructure. Qualcomm also provides the basestation RF frontend, enabling a 128-antenna array and analog beamforming.

Rakuten has both 3.7GHz and 28GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum assets at its disposal for 5G, which, after a bit of delay – attributed it seems to COVID-19 – is now set to go live in either the last week of September or the first week of October.

Amin did not reveal the RRH price point, but the Facebook-backed Telecom Infra Project (TIP) seems to be a bit behind what Rakuten is doing here – if not on price then certainly on functionality.

TIP's OpenRAN Project is aiming to get a sub-$1000 RRH to market during the first quarter next year, but it's a traditional 4T/4R configuration.

In a recent webinar hosted by Light Reading, Santiago Tenorio, TIP's chairman – and Vodafone Group's head of network strategy and architecture – pointedly noted that massive MIMO was "difficult to do."

We didn't want to be a systems integrator, but we had to
If you are a software company looking to impress Amin, the one thing you must not say is "vertical stack."

In an enlightening glimpse as to what it was like to work with various vendors in the run-up to Rakuten's commercial 4G launch in early April, Amin spoke of the huge challenge of having to convince them to deploy their virtual machines on top of a common cloud infrastructure.

"Most of them would come to me and say, 'Tareq, we just want to give you the vertical stack.' And I would say, 'This is not going to happen. If you're going to give me a vertical stack, then there's no partnership. You need to integrate with my horizontal cloud.'"

Given these difficulties, Amin concluded early on that if Rakuten was going to be successful it would need to be the systems integrator. "We had to become the glue among all these vendors," said the CTO.

US software company Altiostar was selected, said Amin, not because of any RFP, but because "I respected the possibilities of what they could do," even though they had "massive gaps."

First Japan, then the world
Although Amin doesn't like Rakuten to be labelled a systems integrator (SI) – he prefers "platform provider" – the SI experience has enabled the company to package what it's learned in Japan over the last three years into what the CTO calls a "pod," which can be used as a sort of a template for operators elsewhere to get open RAN and virtualized cores up and running more quickly.

"We are more than willing and open to collaborate and partner to make this platform even much better than it is today," said Amin.

Rakuten Mobile is slated to announce some partnerships with European operators on September 14.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE