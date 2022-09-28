Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Qualcomm touts its progress in open RAN

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/28/2022
Comment (0)

Qualcomm on Wednesday said its open RAN chipsets are being tested by customers (which remain unnamed) and it expects to see commercial open RAN products running its silicon in the market by the second half of next year.

The developments indicate that Qualcomm's efforts to enter the open RAN industry remain on schedule, according to Qualcomm's Gerardo Giaretta, a senior director of product management. And that's significant, according to analysts.

(Source: Qualcomm)
(Source: Qualcomm)

"Two years after announcing its 5G infrastructure portfolio, Qualcomm wants to show it remains committed and is keeping to its communicated schedule," Gabriel Brown, an analyst with Heavy Reading, wrote in an email. (Heavy Reading and Light Reading are both owned by Informa.) "Because RAN development and deployment cycles require sustained investment over a long period, systems vendors and operators greatly value reliable suppliers that meet their deadlines. Without operators being confident in your long-term commitment, it's very hard to make much headway in mobile infrastructure."

Moreover, Qualcomm should create some competition for Intel, which is currently the market leader in open RAN silicon, says analyst Joe Madden with Mobile Experts.

"Qualcomm's solution is a great example of highly integrated and hardened functions for the RU and DU [radio unit and distributed unit], so I expect Qualcomm to capture a strong share of the open RAN market," Madden wrote in an email. "According to my latest forecast, open RAN has grown to more than 200,000 radios shipped per year in 2022, with significant deployment on three major continents."

A new marketplace

Qualcomm is a major chipset supplier for smartphone makers, but the company is also branching out into adjacent sectors such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and automobiles. Thanks to the open RAN trend, Qualcomm is also hoping to expand its business into the realm of 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment. Open RAN technology promises to create interoperable interfaces among various networking components, thus allowing new vendors to slip into technology stacks previously supplied by just one vendor.

But, as Brown noted, Qualcomm is facing a number of difficult obstacles. The company will not only compete against Intel, but also other open RAN chipset vendors like ADI, Marvell and Nvidia – as well as in-house developments from Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei.

In addition, open RAN promises to allow network operators to mix and match products from a variety of vendors – meaning, Qualcomm must ensure its products can snap into radios from multiple vendors.

According to Giaretta, that's certainly possible. Qualcomm, he said, can "definitely interoperate with any other vendor."

But there's one more big overhang facing Qualcomm and all other open RAN hopefuls: The size of the open RAN market.

"During the next 6-7 years I expect the open RAN hardware market to be limited to a few operators and mostly rural scenarios," Madden noted, echoing similar forecasts that position the open RAN market as a very small subset of the traditional RAN market.

"But this new product line from Qualcomm is important as 6G is likely to be 'natively open' from the beginning, and the semiconductor market will be significantly disrupted in the 6G cycle," Madden added.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE