Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Qualcomm jumps on RIC bandwagon with Cellwize takeover

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 6/13/2022
Comment (0)

At first glance, they make an odd couple. Qualcomm is a $149 billion giant of the smartphone chips industry with some of the most aggressive patent lawyers in the business. Cellwize is a comparatively small Israeli developer of software for managing radio access networks. Now Qualcomm has become sugar daddy to Cellwize after reportedly splashing about $350 million on a takeover.

It does not come entirely out of the blue. Qualcomm was among several investors participating in a $32 million Series B funding round for Cellwize back in September 2020. Before today's news, Cellwize had raised a total of $56 million in funding from companies including Deutsche Telekom, Intel, Samsung and Verizon (besides Qualcomm), according to CrunchBase.

Cellwize has caught the attention of wealthier and older companies as a developer of centralized SON (self-organizing network) technology – clever software that allows operators to configure their networks automatically (that is, without human intervention) as circumstances change. These days, Cellwize is busy rebadging itself as a provider of a RIC (radio-access-network intelligent controller), the successor to the SON for the age of open and virtualized RAN deployments. Qualcomm smells opportunity.

That is partly because RIC technology has generated a wave of enthusiasm among operators such as France's Orange and the UK's BT. It comes with a real-time capability that was overlooked by the 3GPP in the SON days, according to Arnaud Vamparys, Orange's senior vice president of radio networks. With real-time automation, an operator could adjust network capacity needs dynamically to cope with sports events or concerts, said Neil McRae, BT's chief architect, at a press event last year.

The entire SON market generates only about $300 million in annual revenues, according to James Crawshaw, a principal analyst with Omdia (a sister company to Light Reading). But the RIC market is expected to have hauled in revenues of $1.65 billion by 2026 as operators spend money on the technology, predicts ABI Research, another market-research company.

Perhaps even more important to Qualcomm – whose official pronouncements on the deal are jargon-heavy and largely content-free – is the opportunity to bundle the RIC with its other RAN products. Although known primarily for its activities in the mobile handset market, Qualcomm also supplies chips for use in basestations. As these are opened and/or virtualized, it aims to grow its share of this market against rivals such as Intel, Marvell and Nvidia. Earlier this year, in partnership with HPE, it launched a new accelerator card specifically designed to support 5G baseband processing.

Not the only RIC in town

The story would sound even better were Cellwize the only RIC in town. Unfortunately, though, it faces competition from equipment giants such as Ericsson and Nokia as well as cloud-computing specialists including VMware. Ericsson launched a product in late 2021 that can be used to manage both its own and rival equipment. Nokia has been in the centralized SON game since its acquisition of EdenNet in 2015.

Cellwize's RIC also appears to belong to the "non-real-time" category, judging by its own marketing literature and Qualcomm's update. This reduces the processing time to just one or two seconds, from the 15 minutes of a centralized SON control loop. For anything in the milliseconds range, however, an operator would need a "near-real-time" RIC of the kind marketed by VMware. If millisecond capability turns out to be important, Cellwize could lose out.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Unless disaggregation is a scam, many prospective customers would also (presumably) expect to use Cellwize's RIC without buying any other Qualcomm products. But Cellwize obviously loses its independence with the takeover. "Being O-RAN compliant, our RAN platforms can work with other vendor solutions supporting O-RAN interfaces," said a Qualcomm spokesperson by email, referring to specifications developed by the O-RAN Alliance industry group. Qualcomm was also asked if third-party developers can run apps written for Cellwize's platform on other RICs, but it did not answer the question.

Cellwize's existing relationships matter, according to Dimitris Mavrakis, the research director at ABI Research. "Qualcomm will benefit from Cellwize's channels to market, as Cellwize reports its solutions already service around 800 million subscribers across many operators, hyperscalers, and OEMs' infrastructure including Telefónica, Verizon, Orange, Globe, Deutsche Telekom, Google Cloud (through the acquisition of MobiledgeX), HPE, and many others," he wrote in a research note today. It will be interesting to see how their non-RIC business with Qualcomm develops after the Cellwize acquisition.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers need a converged private network - not a 5G tech island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE