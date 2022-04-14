Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Price increases, supply chain problems weigh on US equipment vendors

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/14/2022
Comment (0)

Two of the biggest US-based suppliers of wireless networking equipment reported that their quarterly results will be dramatically affected by issues including inflation, component shortages and supply chain troubles. And as a result, they're joining other equipment vendors in jacking up their prices.

Broadly, the developments indicate that the wireless networking space remains in a state of upheaval. And that the situation is likely to continue through 2022.

"While we have begun to pass some of these expenses on to customers through price increases, we expect the increased cost impact of components and freight to continue. We anticipate such supply chain challenges to extend through 2022," warned Airspan CFO David Brant during the company's quarterly earnings conference call this week, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript. The company sells equipment to a range of network operators, including Gogo in the US and Rakuten in Japan. Airspan also continues to boast of 5G products for US cable network operators.

Airspan CEO Eric Stonestrom said the company has raised its prices on new orders by an average of 7% to 10%. "However, we have negotiated new orders from two of our bigger customers with price increases, in one case, in excess of 15%. And in the other case, a substantial amount at that level," he said, without naming the customers.

According to company executives, a big reason for the situation is supply chain problems. Airspan's Brant suggested the company lost around $10 million in revenues in its most recent quarter due to supply chain problems.

Indeed, the issue is such that Airspan officials said the company has redesigned seven products during 2022 to remove components that were either impossible or difficult to obtain.

Airspan isn't alone.

"Cambium Networks now expects GAAP [generally accepted accounting principles] revenues of between $61-$63 million compared to the previous outlook of $77.5-$81.5 million," the company warned in a release this week. Cambium is a major supplier of Wi-Fi and fixed wireless access (FWA) equipment and has teased an interest in 5G.

(Source: Pavel Kapish/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Pavel Kapish/Alamy Stock Photo)

Continued the company: "The change in outlook primarily reflects the consequence of two unexpected events during the first quarter 2022. A lockdown by the Chinese government in Shenzhen as a result of rising COVID cases impacted manufacturing during the middle of March. In addition, during the last two weeks of the quarter, a lockdown in Shanghai closed our distribution and warehousing facility. Without the supply and distribution constraints, Cambium Networks would have been within or above the high end of the previous first quarter 2022 revenue outlook range."

Financial investors were spooked. "Was this the canary?" wondered the analysts at Raymond James in a note to investors after Cambium's warning.

"This is likely to affect other companies with exposure to Chinese manufacturing and distribution," they wrote. "Although lock-downs lasted only a few weeks, they occurred during the critical end of March quarter."

Companies from NeoPhotonics to Ciena, Cisco, HPE, Juniper and Nokia could also be affected, the analysts warned.

"Our industry contacts suggest the Street is too optimistic regarding supply chain improvement. Suppliers continue to play 'Whac-A-Mole' with challenges, the situation remains largely unchanged with the most acute constraints occurring on low-cost, low-tech yet vital components. Most suppliers expect supply chain constraints to last into 2023, but begin to ease in 2H22."

Supply chain issues have been a theme among vendors throughout the pandemic – but new manufacturing shutdowns across Asia have surprised them.

Partly as a result, vendors including Nokia, Cisco, CommScope, Ciena and Cambium are among the companies signaling that they are hiking prices for their telecom equipment.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE