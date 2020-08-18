Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Pompeo to keynote FCC's open RAN event

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/18/2020
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai today announced that the Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks will take place on September 14, 2020. The forum, previously scheduled for March but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place by videoconference and stream online.

Chairman Pai will host experts at the forefront of the development and deployment of open, interoperable, standards-based, virtualized radio access networks to discuss this innovative new approach to 5G network architecture. Open Radio Access Networks offer an alternative to traditional cellular network architecture and could enable a diversity in suppliers, better network security, and lower costs.

"Open and virtualized radio access networks may help operators deploy more secure, cost-effective 5G networks," said Chairman Pai. "As part of the FCC's 5G FAST Plan, the agency has taken many actions to promote American leadership in next generation wireless services. To that end, we want the United States to lead the way in researching and developing innovative approaches to mobile network deployment. I am pleased the FCC will convene these experts for a productive discussion about the current state of ORAN-related technologies and the path ahead."

Among the speakers on the agenda for the forum are:

10:30AM-10:45AM: Welcome Remarks

  • FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai
  • U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo

10:50AM-11:30AM: Introduction to Open, Interoperable, and Virtualized Networks

  • FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai, moderator
  • Tareq Amin (Rakuten)
  • Caroline Chan (Intel)
  • Sachin Katti (VMware)
  • Thierry Maupilé (Altiostar)

11:45AM-12:45PM: Benefits of Deployment/Driving Innovation

  • Wireless Telecommunications Bureau Associate Bureau Chief Charles Mathias and Office of the Chairman Policy Advisor Evan Swarztrauber, moderators
  • Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm)
  • Peter Gammel (GlobalFoundries)
  • Diane Rinaldo (Open RAN Policy Coalition)
  • John Roese (Dell)
  • Mariam Sorond (CableLabs)
  • Soma Velayutham (NVIDIA)

1:40PM-2:50PM: Lessons from the Field: Where Do We Go from Here?

  • FCC Chairman Ajit V. Pai, moderator
  • Kaitki Agarwal (Parallel Wireless)
  • John Baker (Mavenir)
  • Stephen Bye (DISH)
  • Craig Farrell (IBM)
  • Marie-Paule Odini (HPE)
  • Mathew Oommen (JIO)
  • Marcus Weldon (Nokia)

3:00PM-5:00PM: Technical Deep Dive

  • FCC Chief Technology Officer Monisha Ghosh, moderator
  • Mihai Banu (Blue Danube)
  • Charles Clancy (MITRE)
  • Cheryl Davis (Oracle)
  • Ashutosh Dutta (Johns Hopkins University)
  • Abhimanyu Gosain (Northeastern University)
  • James Kimery (Spirent)
  • Ivan Seskar (Rutgers University)
  • Jacobus Van der Merwe (University of Utah)

The Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. EST on Monday, September 14, 2020 and webcast on www.fcc.gov/live and on the event's webpage.

FCC

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Industry 4.0: Minimizing Downtime Risk With Resilient Edge Computing
Powering Digital Transformation in Data Centers
Digital Remote Monitoring and Dispatch Services' Impact on Edge Computing and Data Centers
Three Types of Edge Computing Environments and Their Impact on Physical Infrastructure Selection
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
Appledore Report: Beyond OSS
eBook: NaaS Demystified
Whitepaper: The Role of Service Assurance in Successfully Operationalizing SD-WAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE