Podcast: What's the story with open RAN's progress?





Today on the show, Iain Morris is back with an update on open RAN.

Iain joined the podcast back in August to talk about open RAN's potential in the telco space, particularly as the UK government imposes a ban on using Huawei equipment. On this episode, we talk about what we've learned about open RAN since then, whether or not the technology is living up to the hype; and what's in store for open RAN in telecom next year.

