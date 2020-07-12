Sign In Register
open RAN

Podcast: What's the story with open RAN's progress?

12/7/2020


Today on the show, Iain Morris is back with an update on open RAN.

Iain joined the podcast back in August to talk about open RAN's potential in the telco space, particularly as the UK government imposes a ban on using Huawei equipment. On this episode, we talk about what we've learned about open RAN since then, whether or not the technology is living up to the hype; and what's in store for open RAN in telecom next year.

The "What's the Story?" podcast is a Light Reading production. You can find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, Google, SoundCloud or Spotify.

Related reading:

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "What's the Story?" Light Reading

Iain Morris joins the show to give an update on open RAN's progress and hurdles, and what's in store for the technology next year.

