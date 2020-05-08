Podcast: What's the story with open RAN?

Welcome to "What's the Story?" – a new, short podcast from Light Reading where we take a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

This week on the show, we're talking with Light Reading's Iain Morris about open RAN. Iain's been covering the latest on open RAN, including some mixed feelings on the technology coming from network execs, with Vodafone planning commercial deployments in the next two years and BT kicking that possibility further down the road.

Iain is here to talk about the current state of open RAN, what it all means, why it matters and what's likely to happen next.

Related reading:

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "What's the Story?" Light Reading