Podcast: Fujitsu's Dr. Femi Adeyemi is an open book on open RAN

The Light Reading podcast welcomes Dr. Femi Adeyemi, the head of the wireless business at Fujitsu Network Communications. If you are not up to speed on open RAN, this is the perfect episode to get you started. Adeyemi talks about how open RAN differs from other RAN technologies and why it matters for network operators, even if they're not looking to introduce 15 new vendors into their wireless networks just in time for 5G.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading