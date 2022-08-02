Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Parallel Wireless plans open RAN demos at MWC

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/8/2022
Comment (0)

NASHUA, NH – Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based O-RAN compliant, Open RAN company, enabling ALL Gs – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G will showcase next-generation innovations in Open RAN at MWC Barcelona 2022, in Hall 5, booth 5C61.

Open RAN, the movement in wireless telecommunications to disaggregate hardware and software, to open interfaces and reduce costs is taking off. According to Dell'Oro Group, cumulative Open RAN revenue from 2020 to 2025 could be as high as $15 billion, with Open RAN revenues accounting for more than 10% of the overall RAN market by 2025.

Our theme for this year's event is, 'The Future of RAN is Open' Parallel Wireless is excited to showcase the following innovations in Open RAN networks with our best-in-class ecosystem of partners. Our world's first and leading-edge technology demos include:

All G Open RAN: Reimagine Networks – Visit this demo for a live interactive display of our world-leading cloud-native Open RAN solution that supports multi-Radio Access Technology (RAT) – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G. Our state-of-the art, end-to-end All G Open RAN solution with open interfaces supports an ecosystem of best-in-class partners such as Supermicro, HPE, and Dell all utilizing Intel x86 processing power and radios from Comba Telecom and GigaTera Communications, enabling Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to reimagine their networks, reducing their overall TCO while creating a seamless migration path to 5G.

5G Open RAN: Scale & Innovate – Don't miss this live, interactive demonstration of 5G Open RAN that connects to 5G Standalone (SA) which allows MNOs to effectively migrate from 4G networks with a scalable, low cost, future-proof, flexible, standards-based network enabling 8k streaming video, Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and other innovative 5G applications. 5G SA is the best option for Open RAN networks, as it is not dependent on 4G equipment and can deliver the capacity needed. With 5G Open RAN, the network is simplified with 5G radios complemented by next-generation open core network solutions from our partners such as Athonet and Microsoft. With 5G Open RAN, MNOs gain access to new capabilities, markets, and revenue opportunities.

Open RAN RIC: Enhance User Experiences – Be sure to visit our cloud-native Open RAN solution demo which supports the O-RAN Alliance's leading-edge RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) framework. Our Open RAN solution interworking with a leading-edge RIC framework from our partner Juniper Networks will illustrate how MNOs can increase new revenue opportunities, strengthen end-user retention with enhanced Quality of Service (QoS) and reduce both Capital Expenses (CapEx) and Operating Expenses (OpEx) while enabling 4G and 5G services. Networks are getting ever more complex, and the RIC brings predictive self-optimization and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)-informed decision making to operator networks. The RIC puts MNOs in the 'driver's seat' with new capabilities including admission control, traffic steering and more that enable them to intelligently manage and optimize resources.

Predictive AI/ML: Automate & Optimize – Be sure to visit this demo to learn about the power of automated operations, especially in dense urban network scenarios, which helps to lower power consumption thus reducing OpEx. With automation tools such as AI and ML, MNOs have the agility and power to match flexible and ever-changing network demands easily. AI and ML are imperative cloud-native automation tools needed to provide intelligent management and operations for the network demands of today and tomorrow.

Parallel Wireless

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE