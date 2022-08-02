Parallel Wireless plans open RAN demos at MWC

NASHUA, NH – Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based O-RAN compliant, Open RAN company, enabling ALL Gs – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G will showcase next-generation innovations in Open RAN at MWC Barcelona 2022, in Hall 5, booth 5C61.

Open RAN, the movement in wireless telecommunications to disaggregate hardware and software, to open interfaces and reduce costs is taking off. According to Dell'Oro Group, cumulative Open RAN revenue from 2020 to 2025 could be as high as $15 billion, with Open RAN revenues accounting for more than 10% of the overall RAN market by 2025.

Our theme for this year's event is, 'The Future of RAN is Open' Parallel Wireless is excited to showcase the following innovations in Open RAN networks with our best-in-class ecosystem of partners. Our world's first and leading-edge technology demos include:

All G Open RAN: Reimagine Networks – Visit this demo for a live interactive display of our world-leading cloud-native Open RAN solution that supports multi-Radio Access Technology (RAT) – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G. Our state-of-the art, end-to-end All G Open RAN solution with open interfaces supports an ecosystem of best-in-class partners such as Supermicro, HPE, and Dell all utilizing Intel x86 processing power and radios from Comba Telecom and GigaTera Communications, enabling Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to reimagine their networks, reducing their overall TCO while creating a seamless migration path to 5G.

5G Open RAN: Scale & Innovate – Don't miss this live, interactive demonstration of 5G Open RAN that connects to 5G Standalone (SA) which allows MNOs to effectively migrate from 4G networks with a scalable, low cost, future-proof, flexible, standards-based network enabling 8k streaming video, Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and other innovative 5G applications. 5G SA is the best option for Open RAN networks, as it is not dependent on 4G equipment and can deliver the capacity needed. With 5G Open RAN, the network is simplified with 5G radios complemented by next-generation open core network solutions from our partners such as Athonet and Microsoft. With 5G Open RAN, MNOs gain access to new capabilities, markets, and revenue opportunities.

Open RAN RIC: Enhance User Experiences – Be sure to visit our cloud-native Open RAN solution demo which supports the O-RAN Alliance's leading-edge RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) framework. Our Open RAN solution interworking with a leading-edge RIC framework from our partner Juniper Networks will illustrate how MNOs can increase new revenue opportunities, strengthen end-user retention with enhanced Quality of Service (QoS) and reduce both Capital Expenses (CapEx) and Operating Expenses (OpEx) while enabling 4G and 5G services. Networks are getting ever more complex, and the RIC brings predictive self-optimization and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)-informed decision making to operator networks. The RIC puts MNOs in the 'driver's seat' with new capabilities including admission control, traffic steering and more that enable them to intelligently manage and optimize resources.

Predictive AI/ML: Automate & Optimize – Be sure to visit this demo to learn about the power of automated operations, especially in dense urban network scenarios, which helps to lower power consumption thus reducing OpEx. With automation tools such as AI and ML, MNOs have the agility and power to match flexible and ever-changing network demands easily. AI and ML are imperative cloud-native automation tools needed to provide intelligent management and operations for the network demands of today and tomorrow.

Parallel Wireless