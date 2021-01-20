Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Orange issues 2025 O-RAN ultimatum to big kit vendors

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 1/20/2021
Comment (0)

Vodafone is building 2,600 open RAN (O-RAN) sites in the UK. Telefónica Deutschland plans 1,000 of them in Germany. But Orange has arguably just become the most intrepid of the three. It has effectively told big kit vendors such as Ericsson and Nokia to slap a sell-by label on the traditional gear it buys from them. Starting in 2025, Orange wants anything it purchases for European network upgrades to be O-RAN-compliant.

The intention is to send a clear message to O-RAN suppliers and watchful politicians: Invest heavily in open RAN and some of Europe's biggest companies will be ready to buy products. But Orange's commitment is also an ultimatum served to its main radio access network (RAN) vendors. If they refuse to adapt their own products over the next four years, they can forget about selling to Orange in Europe.

Orange's Stephane Richard is one of several European telco bosses now backing O-RAN.
Orange's Stephane Richard is one of several European telco bosses now backing O-RAN.

Four years will give O-RAN sufficient time to achieve "parity" with traditional RAN, says Arnaud Vamparys, Orange's senior vice president of radio networks. Operators are attracted to the technology partly because it would let them mix components from different vendors at a given site. Interface gaps make this difficult in a traditional RAN, tying operators into vendor monogamy. Unfortunately, O-RAN's performance shortcomings make it unsuitable for deployment in more demanding, urbanized environments. By 2025, Vamparys thinks it will have caught up.

That expectation is realistic, says Gabriel Brown, a principal analyst with Heavy Reading, a sister company to Light Reading. While he thinks it is still too early to say O-RAN is guaranteed major success, he sounds impressed by recent silicon design progress. "There are all kinds of innovations addressing performance and power consumption, and using more specialist silicon with open interfaces," he says.

Nordic muscle

An O-RAN embrace by Ericsson and Nokia could make a huge difference. Each year, the Nordic vendors invest about $10 billion in research and development and ship many thousands of basestations to their customers. Nurtured by such muscular vendors, O-RAN would have a better chance of succeeding. The trouble is that monogamous telcos buying integrated RAN products have propped up Ericsson and Nokia for years. O-RAN and the telco interest in using alternative suppliers threaten upheaval and diminished sales. Ericsson, in particular, looks wary.

But ignoring the Orange ultimatum could mean losing a major customer. And a chorus of service provider demands has already spurred the Nordic vendors to make O-RAN moves. By 2025, it seems unlikely that either will lack a full portfolio of O-RAN products. "There is no reason why incumbent vendors can't adopt open RAN principles," says Brown.

Nokia's boilerplate response to the Orange news was to insist it is a "champion" of open and interoperable technologies. "We believe that open RAN technology, by disaggregating hardware and software components and leveraging open interfaces, has the potential to enrich the mobile ecosystem with new solutions and business models, and an expanded multivendor ecosystem," said a spokesperson by email. Ericsson had not supplied its own remarks at the time of publication.

For both companies, the best-case scenario is a simple exchange of traditional kit for O-RAN products in sales to Orange. Even if Orange did not introduce new vendors, O-RAN would hold various attractions over the customized equipment it buys today, says Vamparys. For one thing, it would aid the "cloudification" of the RAN, allowing Orange to redesign network architecture for possible efficiency gains. An O-RAN innovation called the radio intelligent controller (RIC) is of particular interest to the Orange executive. "It enables us to plug in different scripts and third-party applications in a modular way," he says. That holds out the promise of new network features and quality-of-service improvements.

Protectionism rears its head

Yet supplier diversification, which has topped the O-RAN agenda for most operators, is also on Orange's wish list. "Of course, you have Ericsson and Nokia, but in addition we want a number of smaller companies to be able to develop in Europe," says Vamparys. Today, most O-RAN specialists hail from North America and Asia. Worried about the lack of European contenders, the region's service providers are calling for political intervention. Markus Haas, the CEO of Telefónica Deutschland, even thinks part of Europe's €1.8 trillion ($2.2 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund should support O-RAN specialists.

Others are bound to disagree. Critics will argue that authorities are being asked to back an immature, in-vogue technology that is a potential threat to major European employers, purely to keep out new Asian and US suppliers. Public-sector funding could smack of protectionism. Nor does the telecom sector look especially needy. Unlike the airline, hospitality, tourism and retail industries, it has remained healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Why should it benefit when other businesses are on the verge of collapse?

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

The other question is whether smaller European companies could survive as standalone entities. Profit margins at Nokia are wafer-thin, and they have only recovered at Ericsson after hefty cutbacks. Operators are seemingly determined to spend less, not more, on their network equipment. A promising network startup could fast become a takeover target for Ericsson, Nokia or a non-European firm. Rakuten, an e-commerce company building an O-RAN network in Japan, has already acquired a majority stake in Altiostar, a prominent, US developer of O-RAN software.

Any attempts by European authorities to block such moves would look even dodgier than COVID-19 funding for O-RAN startups. Just five years ago, the European Commission waved through a €15.6 billion ($18.9 billion, at today's exchange rate) takeover of Alcatel-Lucent by Nokia, swiftly dismissing any concern about the impact it might have on competition. Approval of that mega deal would make opposition to much smaller transactions hard to justify.

If Europe's telco giants are so eager to squeeze Ericsson and Nokia, while avoiding overreliance on new Asian and US vendors, they might have to follow the example set by Rakuten, taking ownership of startups to ward off unwelcome consolidation. "We are concerned about the smaller innovators being acquired by the big vendors," said Alex Choi, the senior vice president of research and technology innovation for Deutsche Telekom, during a conversation with Light Reading last year. "It could happen."

Regardless, this week's updates are a worry for the big kit vendors. Their ability to develop competitive O-RAN products is probably not in question, and they might even be able to eliminate some new rivals through acquisition. But if O-RAN does reach performance "parity" with traditional kit, then price-based competition will certainly intensify. And the operators' desire to introduce new suppliers augurs a loss of market share, however small it might be. The industry giants may have to pray that a multivendor RAN turns out to be more trouble for an operator than it is worth.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE