Orange confident about open RAN's role in network transformation

MWC23 – Speaking to Light Reading, Orange's executive vice president for technology and innovation, Michaël Trabbia, said Orange remains confident about open radio access network (RAN) technology, which it sees as part of the company's broader network cloud transformation. He added the company is seeking a multivendor approach to public cloud, although it is not closing the door to hyperscalers.

When asked about 6G, Trabbia said the focus may be less on speed and bandwidth, and more on the network's environmental footprint and security.

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading