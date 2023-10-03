Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Operators hold the course with open RAN

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes

I went to the MWC 2023 trade show in Barcelona alert for signs that operators might be scaling down their plans for open RAN or quietly backing away from the technology. The hype, after all, has been excessive. Perhaps after some reflection, operators might be ready to rein in expectations?

What I found is an operator community that is still committed to open RAN and is generally sticking to its timelines, albeit with some uncertainty about when exactly the technology will scale. Operators were clear that open RAN is a long-term endeavor and were careful not to overinflate near-term deployment expectations, but they also emphasized that it is a strategic play that they think will ultimately deliver better RAN systems.

At a pre-MWC briefing for media and analysts in London, I asked Vodafone Group CTO Scott Petty about the company's commitment to, and ongoing enthusiasm for, open RAN. His answer was clear: "If we want open networks, we need to play a role; we can't just sit and wait for vendors. We want the industry as a whole to move away from proprietary radios to open.

"We're really committed to open RAN. We'd like the industry to move faster, but we're really committed to this."

As a reminder, Vodafone has a target of 30% of its European cell site footprint to be running some form of open RAN by 2030. Working back from there, we can figure out an industry timeline.

At an analyst briefing in Barcelona, Orange CTO Michaël Trabbia confirmed that the operator's ambition to deploy only open RAN-compliant equipment in Europe from 2025 onwards is on track. Said Trabbia: "We strongly believe open RAN is the way to go … I believe open RAN maturity is growing in line with what we expected – we weren't the most ambitious but are still pretty aggressive.

"In two years, we believe we will come to a maturity level that will make it possible to extend [open RAN] to a massive level with the same features and performance as integrated.

"On open RAN, we are cautious not to over-promise, but 2025 is on track."

Deutsche Telekom announced two new multivendor open RAN deployments in Europe this year. Speaking at a press and analyst conference, Claudia Nemat, Deutsche Telekom Board Member for Technology & Innovation, did not spend much time on it, but she put it succinctly: "I want to confirm we continue to believe in O-RAN and we want to work with our partners to make it as performant as we need it in our networks."

A chat with company insiders on the sidelines confirmed the operator is sticking with its plan to help develop multivendor open RAN to be competitive in the major outdoor macro scenarios, including high-capacity 5G sites with massive MIMO. And it is worth noting that Deutsche Telekom, as usual, hosted the O-RAN Alliance media briefing at its booth.

Overall, the operator message from MWC23 is that the intent to deploy open RAN remains. Yes, the technology ecosystem needs a lot of work and investment. Yes, operators and vendors are also, rightly, cautious. Yes, what we think of as open RAN today may evolve significantly by the time it is ready for mass deployment. And yes, every participant reserves the right to change their mind. But in broad terms, in spring 2023, it is clear mobile network operators expect to stay the course.

Putting a timeline on an emerging network technology market is always tricky. If we take the view that competitive solutions will be broadly available from 2025 onwards, then there is an opportunity for open RAN to become widely deployed in networks in line with RAN refresh cycles. Let's say from 2027 onwards, it will really start to scale. Sure, it would be nice to move faster – and some operators will – but just about every vendor deep into the silicon ecosystem is planning for this sort of timeline.

— Gabriel Brown, Senior Principal Analyst – Mobile Networks & 5G, Heavy Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Consolidating 5G core workloads on a common cloud platform

Heavy Reading operator survey investigates cloud infrastructure strategies for 5G core networks. #sponsored

Energy efficiency in the cloud native 5G core

Heavy Reading's 5G Core Networks Operator Survey identifies leading initiatives to reduce energy consumption.

Do cloud native 5G core networks need DPUs?

Heavy Reading operator survey identifies broad, but not unequivocal, support for hardware acceleration in 5G core networks.

Convergence: Bringing networks together while the world tries to keep them apart

Carriers understand that adopting strong service assurance in the complex partner ecosystem of today's networks requires service assurance solutions that are well-integrated with other systems and can deal with proprietary and open source standards and open APIs. #sponsored

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
After A Succesful Merger Indosat Aspires to Connect 21M Unconnected Indonesians in a Year By Indosat
Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE