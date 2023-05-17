Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Operator Survey: Open RAN for private networks

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes

What role can open RAN technology play in private mobile network systems?

Enterprises will not integrate and consume open RAN directly. They clearly prefer pre-integrated private mobile network solutions supported by a managed service provider.

Nevertheless, there are arguments that open RAN technology can be used to create private network systems that better serve enterprise needs.

These arguments generally fall into three themes:

  1. Modular, programmable and designed for purpose. Private networks have a differentiated feature set, relative to public networks, that open RAN can be configured to deliver. By nature of its modularity, the technology can be used to create solutions optimized for diverse use cases. Modularity also means R&D investment in public network open RAN solutions can be applied to the private network market.
  2. Open RAN enables enterprise technology providers. Using open RAN, companies with expertise in enterprise — for example, networking vendors, cloud providers, OT and IT suppliers or systems integrators — can extend into private mobile networks. This capability opens the playing field to a broader supplier base that brings critical enterprise- and sector-specific knowledge.
  3. Simple operations over a long lifecycle. Private networks can be simple and low cost (and therefore a low risk entry point for open RAN), and they can be highly demanding in performance terms (e.g., to support Industrial Internet of Things [IoT] over time-sensitive Ethernet). In each case, the O-RAN Alliance's SMO Framework and RIC bring innovations that can enable low touch, automated operation.

A range of companies can use open RAN to create pre-integrated RAN systems for private mobile networks. This includes network operators, which are major suppliers of private solutions, typically using a managed services model.

A question in the new Heavy Reading 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey seeks to understand the role operators think open RAN will play in their private network strategy. (To download a copy of the survey, click here.)

The survey results, shown in the figure below, reveal that operators see an important role for open RAN in private 5G networks. But their position is nuanced.

Close to a third of respondents (31%) expect open RAN to be "a critical part of our private 5G offer." This is a strong endorsement given the two-year timeframe of the question. But it is short of a majority, which indicates operators have reservations about how well the technology and use case are currently matched.

The largest respondent group is the 40% that says, "open RAN will play an important role." This view holds that open RAN can be part of a private network design — even if it is not "critical" — and keeps the door open to using the technology in the future for parts of the system. It is essentially a pragmatic outlook.

Does your organization expect to use open RAN technology in private 5G enterprise networks within the next two years?

(Source: Heavy Reading)
(Source: Heavy Reading)

Given the arguments outlined above, should we have expected a stronger response for the "critical" option from the operator survey respondents? No, not really. The specificity of the question — referring to 5G (the private network ecosystem is primarily 4G today) — and the two-year timeframe perhaps caused respondents to be somewhat cautious.

Most operators already have vendor-integrated solutions in their private mobile network portfolio. To switch to open RAN technology, operators must be confident that it will deliver the performance and reliability their customers need and that it will come with low cost operations and lifecycle management. This underlines that although the technology is promising, there is still work for the ecosystem to do.

Additionally, operator private network strategies are likely to include a mix of technology solutions. Heavy Reading also expects operators to act as channel partners for diverse private mobile network suppliers (e.g., hyperscalers and enterprise vendors), and this is another way open RAN can penetrate the market and become part of operators' private network offers.

This blog is sponsored by Qualcomm.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Operator Survey: Open RAN splits for 5G massive MIMO

Heavy Reading survey assesses the importance of the uplink performance improvement (ULPI) specification in development for massive MIMO fronthaul.

Operator Survey: Open RAN technology maturity

Heavy Reading survey identifies solid progress in open RAN technology, but the ecosystem must keep working to meet the demanding requirements of the world's mobile networks.

Operator views on 5G transport slicing and synchronization

Key findings from Heavy Reading's 5G Transport Market Leadership Survey highlight the importance of network slicing and synchronization.

Tackling transport challenges ahead of 5G-Advanced

Key findings from Heavy Reading's 5G Transport Market Leadership Survey underscore the importance of resolving transport issues to meet operators' RAN virtualization and centralization goals.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE