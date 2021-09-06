Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Open source software expected to drive open RAN deployments

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Simon Stanley 6/9/2021
Comment (0)

The shift to virtualized RAN and open RAN is creating new opportunities for carriers to shift much of their RAN hardware and software to server-based platforms and solutions based on open source software. The O-RAN Alliance and other industry groups have both developed and adopted open source solutions for significant parts of the open RAN functionality. These solutions are already seeing early deployments, and much of the industry is expecting to use software infrastructure based on open source solutions to run RAN applications.

In the past, RAN software has been largely proprietary and developed for specific hardware. Network virtualization caused a significant change in the way networks systems were designed with the use of server-based platforms and virtualized network functions. This shift was enabled by open source developments such as OpenStack that delivered a common cloud computing infrastructure software. Since the development of OpenStack, network virtualization has moved on to support cloud-native implementations with containerization and solutions such as Kubernetes. The same challenges exist for the development of open RAN and virtualized RAN software infrastructures, and the solutions have primarily been driven through open source developments.

A shift to open source for RAN applications
The new Heavy Reading "Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey" published in May 2021 presents the results of an exclusive survey of individuals working for operators with mobile network businesses. In addition to confirming that most of the industry believe it is practical to virtualize a 5G baseband function for commercial deployment within two years, the survey also covered the software infrastructure to run RAN applications, as shown in the figure below.

As open RAN-based systems are designed and built, what does your organization anticipate using as the software infrastructure to run RAN applications?
n=89 (Source: Heavy Reading)
n=89
(Source: Heavy Reading)

When asked what their organization anticipates using as the software infrastructure to run RAN applications, 86% said their organization would use an open source solution. Almost half anticipate their organization will use a vendor-supported open source software infrastructure solution. A further 38% will build their own software infrastructure, but they will start with an open source solution. This result underlines the importance of open source solutions for the deployment of open RAN. It also emphasizes the extent to which groups such as the O-RAN Alliance are adopting open source software. The O-RAN Alliance is aligning a software reference implementation with the group's open RAN architecture and specifications.

"The O-Cloud framework [within O-RAN] for all the different split models is sitting on top of an open source project called StarlingX," said Paul Miller, CTO at Wind River, when he spoke on the Light Reading "Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey" webinar (view the archive here). "That StarlingX project is hosted in the Open Infrastructure Foundation (formerly Open Stack Foundation). That is a Kubernetes and bare metal first approach but it uses a highly distributed architecture that enables somebody to deploy 10s of 1000s of sites and manage them from a central pane of glass. This is really recognizing the unique challenges of a virtualized RAN as a highly geo-distributed architecture."

Heavy Reading's "Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey" focuses on why operators are deploying open RAN and which platform architectures, hardware accelerators and software and integration solutions are viewed as most important for these deployments. You can download a PDF copy here.

— Simon Stanley, Analyst at Large, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Wind River.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Why open RAN needs flexible hardware acceleration

SPONSORED: Key findings from Heavy Reading's 'Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey' show that many operators will deploy a mix of open RAN acceleration techniques.

Toward a common 4G/5G core network

SPONSORED: Heavy Reading's "Cloud-Native 5G Core Operator Survey" explores the importance of a common 4G/5G core.

Automation in the 5G core

SPONSORED: Heavy Reading's 'Cloud-Native 5G Core Operator Survey' explores the adoption and implementation of 5G core infrastructure and services automation.

Cloud infrastructure for the 5G core

SPONSORED: Heavy Reading's 'Cloud-Native 5G Core Operator Survey' explores preferences for cloud infrastructure platforms.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rethinking networking in a 'post MPLS' world By Greg Bryan, Senior Manager, Enterprise Research, TeleGeography
Fixed wireless, FTTH or satellite? It depends... By
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE