Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Open RAN platforms to support far edge AI inference

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes

A key benefit of using general-purpose processors to implement open RAN/vRAN is that the same platforms can be used to support AI inference and other applications at the far edge of the network, such as cell site routers (CSRs) and content delivery and hosting. These edge platforms can be used to host virtualized applications closer to the user, offering significant benefits in terms of lower latency and shared infrastructure.

To find out more about which applications service providers plan to support on shared far edge solutions and how they plan to deploy open RAN and vRAN platforms and architectures for 5G networks, Heavy Reading ran an exclusive survey of individuals working for operators with mobile network businesses. The results are presented in an analyst report, Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report, that can be downloaded for free here.

Benefits of edge cloud integration

The survey presented options for five edge applications that can share server platforms with virtualized open RAN baseband implementations. Respondents were asked to indicate the top three applications they plan to support in their open RAN/far edge solution. 62% selected AI, 54% each for CSR and content/media delivery/hosting and 50% for firewall. 43% selected IPsec and just 1% selected "other."

In addition to the base RAN protocol stack to support wireless traffic, what other applications are you planning to support in your end open RAN/far edge solution?
n=113 Source: Heavy Reading
n=113
Source: Heavy Reading

AI is becoming a critical application in many market areas, including wireless networks. The use of AI within wireless networks can significantly improve network performance and end-user quality of experience. AI learning is usually hosted in data centers with high power servers and GPU, FPGA or other acceleration hardware. Cloud native AI inference can be easily moved to far edge server platforms, reducing latency and sharing resources with open RAN baseband functions.

A CSR aggregates mobile data traffic from the RAN and routes it back to the service provider's core network. CSRs implemented as cloud native virtual functions (CNFs) are available that can share COTS server platforms with open RAN distributed unit, firewall and IPsec functions. Video caching and other content delivery and hosting can also benefit from sharing the same edge server platforms, reducing latency and backhaul traffic.

Far edge operating environments

The use of CNFs allows open RAN and other applications, such as AI inference, to be scaled and shared across the network, including far edge server platforms. Some of these far edge servers may be located in cabinets with controlled temperatures; however, many will be located in cabinets without controlled temperatures or in outdoor locations. For these locations, server platforms need to support extended temperature operation and be designed for demanding environments.

When asked about operating environments, almost 70% of respondents to the survey indicated that they had an outdoor application, and 29% said they had operating environments below –5°C. Multiple choices were allowed. 57% said they had indoor cabinets with controlled temperature and 57% said they had indoor cabinets without controlled temperature. The full results are included in the analyst report.

Heavy Reading's Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report focuses on why operators are deploying open RAN and which platform architectures, hardware accelerators and software and integration solutions are viewed as most important for these deployments. You can download a PDF copy here.

— Simon Stanley, Analyst-at-large, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Kontron.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
5G RAN automation: RIC apps appear

Several SMO and RIC solutions were on show at MWC23, demonstrating that RIC apps and the developer community are evolving to support more intelligent RAN operations.

Operators hold the course with open RAN

At MWC23, operators maintained that open RAN is a long-term, strategic play.

Consolidating 5G core workloads on a common cloud platform

Heavy Reading operator survey investigates cloud infrastructure strategies for 5G core networks. #sponsored

Energy efficiency in the cloud native 5G core

Heavy Reading's 5G Core Networks Operator Survey identifies leading initiatives to reduce energy consumption.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: 5.5G paves way for intelligent, digital societies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
Huawei DQ ODN Solution Won the All-Optical Deployment Solution Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
Huawei FTTR Solution Won the FTTx Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
How Huawei’s IntelligentRAN helps CSPs manage the complexity of 5G By Huawei
Guiding Broadband To Address Industry-Wide Challenges By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE