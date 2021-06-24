Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Open RAN platform acceleration needed to deliver on operator expectations

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Simon Stanley 6/24/2021
Comment (0)

It is clear from a recent Heavy Reading survey that wireless network operators are expecting Open RAN to deliver wireless performance and achieve significant reductions in both capex and opex costs. This will not be achieved without hardware acceleration for key network functions. Hardware acceleration is particularly important for Layer 1 processing, significantly reducing power consumption, lowering the CPU processing capacity required in COTS servers supporting Open RAN deployments and increasing wireless network performance.

Open RAN solutions will need hardware acceleration

The new Heavy Reading Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey published in May 2021 presents the results of an exclusive survey of individuals working for operators with mobile network businesses. When asked "What is the primary driver for Open RAN acceleration within your organization?," the leading answers were "server cost savings," "power issues" and "RU+DU system raw performance." We also asked how important hardware accelerators are in x86 servers for vRAN applications. 85% said hardware accelerators are important or critical for all sites and 89% said they are important or critical for high-capacity sites. These results support Heavy Reading's analysis that Open RAN solutions will need hardware acceleration if they are to achieve the expected performance and the expected cost savings from the deployment of Open RAN.

"We see very good performance for traditional CPU and COTS server on the Layer 2 and above, and the need for acceleration on the Layer 1 where really the performance of the CPU cores is not really good in doing 5G baseband, physical layer functionality." said Gerardo Giaretta, senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, when he spoke on the Light Reading Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey webinar (view the archive here).

In the survey, Heavy Reading asked respondents how much cost savings, in terms of both capex and opex, they expect to achieve through the adoption and deployment of an Open RAN network. The results shown below suggest that the industry is mostly expecting savings in both capex and opex of 10% to 25% through the adoption and deployment of Open RAN networks. A significant majority (56%) expect savings in opex of between 10% and 25%. Approximately one-fifth (19%) expect savings of less than 10% and a slightly higher percentage (23%) expect opex savings of 26% to 50%. The results for capex are very similar, with fewer (51%) expecting savings of between 10% and 25% and slightly more (21%) expecting savings of less than 10%.

How much cost savings, in terms of both capex and opex, do you expect to achieve through the adoption and deployment of an Open RAN network?

(Source: Heavy Reading)
(Source: Heavy Reading)

Layer 1 hardware acceleration will be required for most Open RAN deployments. COTS servers without hardware acceleration can be used for Open RAN networks with a small number of users. But as the number of users and traffic load rises, the number of CPU cores being used grows significantly, requiring additional servers and increasing capex and opex costs. Deploying the right level of hardware acceleration will be critical in delivering the performance and cost savings expected by carriers.

Heavy Reading's Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey focuses on why operators are deploying Open RAN and which platform architectures, hardware accelerators and software and integration solutions are viewed as most important for these deployments. You can download a PDF copy here.

— Simon Stanley, Analyst at Large, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM)

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Open source software expected to drive open RAN deployments

SPONSORED: Key findings from Heavy Reading's 'Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey' show that carriers are shifting to open source for their RAN software.

Why open RAN needs flexible hardware acceleration

SPONSORED: Key findings from Heavy Reading's 'Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey' show that many operators will deploy a mix of open RAN acceleration techniques.

Toward a common 4G/5G core network

SPONSORED: Heavy Reading's "Cloud-Native 5G Core Operator Survey" explores the importance of a common 4G/5G core.

Automation in the 5G core

SPONSORED: Heavy Reading's 'Cloud-Native 5G Core Operator Survey' explores the adoption and implementation of 5G core infrastructure and services automation.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE