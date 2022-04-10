Open RAN momentum heats up in adjacent industries

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Mobile World Congress was abuzz about open RAN this year, but deploying the technology on a large scale isn't without its challenges. US Ignite's Mari Silbey explains that testing for vendor interoperability for open RAN is a must to move the technology into broader markets. She adds that open RAN's growing popularity also provides inroads for new suppliers to enter the market.

"I haven't seen this much excitement about a technology from all sides – the government wants this, the industry wants this," said Silbey. "It would be a pretty hard snowball to stop rolling downhill at this point."

Silbey also provides updates on demand for licensed spectrum and why more stakeholders want to take part in the "connectivity game."

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Open RAN is the new 5G (00:18)

Open RAN deployment challenges (01:30)

Commercial providers want more licensed spectrum (02:28)

More stakeholders want in on the "connectivity game" (04:50)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading