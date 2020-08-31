Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x

Light Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Open RAN might actually be working

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/31/2020
Comment (0)

It's still early days, but there have been a few signs that the open RAN trend is creating some real changes in the global wireless industry.

Specifically, two of the world's leading open RAN proponents – Rakuten in Japan and Dish Network in the US – are turning to smaller, lesser known vendors for their 5G efforts.

"Yes, this is happening," said Recon Analytics Analyst Roger Entner

Open RAN "is making progress, which is great," added analyst Earl Lum of EJL Wireless Research.

In perhaps the most compelling data point for open RAN, Rakuten has turned away from two big 4G vendors – Cisco and Nokia – for its 5G network buildout. Instead, the company plans to use equipment and software either from smaller vendors or gear it developed internally.

Similarly, Dish has named a handful of initial vendors for its promised 5G network and, so far, there are no big telecom vendor names to be found. Instead, companies like VMWare, Mavenir and Fujitsu are in the spotlight.

Moreover, there are indications that bigger incumbent network operators are also interested in leveraging open RAN to engage with a more diverse set of suppliers.

"New players can get into the space in a much shorter time frame" via open RAN, said Adam Koeppe, SVP of network planning for Verizon. He said the operator has held discussions with a number of new, unnamed vendors as a result of the open RAN trend.

"It's a very rich ecosystem," agreed Yago Tenorio, group head of network architecture for Vodafone Group, noting the operator is considering an open RAN overhaul across 100,000 cell sites. "It's a lot of work to engage all these people, but it makes the discussion better."

Missing marquee customers
Since first outlining its open RAN plans in 2019 – which include launching a 4G network and, later this year, a 5G network – Rakuten in Japan has taken a leadership role in the space. Rakuten's Tareq Amin is even playing a prominent role in the FCC's upcoming open RAN forum.

As a result, Rakuten vendors ranging from Qualcomm to Viavi have boasted of their relationships with the Japanese operator. Cisco – which supplies Rakuten's 4G virtual packet core, among other products – even developed a sizzle reel highlighting its work.

But Cisco is playing a much smaller role in Rakuten's 5G network. It's supplying the operator's non standalone core, but NEC is supplying the standalone core that is widely viewed as the future of the technology.

"Collaboration with our partners is based on a shared commitment to develop innovative solutions within an open source community, in the interests of offering cost-effective, highly stable, secure and agile services to our customers," Rakuten wrote in response to questions from Light Reading on its relationship with Cisco. "For the delivery of 5G services, we are partnering with organizations such as NEC and Altiostar that are closely aligned to our overall objective of driving a highly collaborative open source community."

A representative from Cisco argued that the company is "still very much part of the Rakuten service," and that Cisco counts more than 100 engineers supporting Rakuten in a variety of areas.

Nonetheless, Rakuten's Amin has publicly touted "moving from Cisco" to develop the company's own orchestrator, operations and business support systems, and cloud infrastructure management.

"It's a harbinger of things to come," Recon Analytics' Entner said.

He explained that operators, in an open RAN scenario, can select several different vendors and operate them in different regions, for example, in order to see which ones perform the best. "That is the huge difference" compared with the mostly vertically integrated offerings from the market's bigger suppliers.

Entner likened the situation to "speedboats" versus "supertankers," with speedy open RAN suppliers being much more willing to meet operators' demands.

Big suppliers like Ericsson and Nokia "are less willing to do whatever the operator wants," agreed Lum of EJL Wireless Research.

Plenty of obstacles
However, both Entner and Lum agreed that it's still early days in the open RAN trend, and there's no telling how the space will play out in the long term.

"The exit strategy of these small [open RAN] companies is to be bought by the big companies," Entner explained, noting that companies like Cisco and Intel "are very acquisitive."

If the open RAN trend catches fire, he said the market's bigger companies may simply buy their way back into operators' business by acquiring successful open RAN startups.

And Lum said that the open RAN space still carries plenty of risk. He pointed to Vodafone's recent open RAN announcement with vendor Mavenir for 4G, which covers a relatively tiny, rural area. These kinds of timid open RAN steps help operators avoid costly network hiccups.

And Lum pointed to another open RAN obstacle for operators: "You need a good integrator," he said, explaining that Ericsson, Huawei and other big vendors typically hand operators a full network package, whereas operators themselves will have to figure out how to assemble the pieces of an open RAN design.

"It's got a long road ahead of it," Lum said of open RAN.

Indeed, the Wall Street analysts at both New Street Research and MoffettNathanson have remained unimpressed with Rakuten's overall effect on the Japanese wireless market. "Rakuten's virtualized ORAN [open RAN] network has underwhelmed," the MoffettNathanson analysts wrote in a July note to investors. "Their cost structure is much higher than expected – mostly for non-network reasons – and their pricing is therefore necessarily higher. Their early market share, and therefore disruptiveness, has been much lower than expected."

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
What the Trump?! President calls for a 'national' 5G network

President Trump's mention of a 'national' 5G network raises questions around Newt Gingrich and Rivada Networks, but lacks information, substance, detail and logic.

Operators need to prepare for the game-streaming tsunami

Whether it's from Amazon or Microsoft or Google, the perfect storm of online game streaming is coming, and those operators that are unprepared will soon stand out.

It looks like Trump is beating Huawei

Infinera's outgoing CEO described the situation as a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' for companies that compete against the Chinese vendor.

Wrong and stupid: Trump's Twitter tiff ends O'Rielly's wireless run

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly has worked to free up critical midband spectrum for 5G. Now he doesn't have a job, reportedly because he disagreed with Trump's campaign against Twitter.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE